Son Heung-min lifts Europa League trophy as Spurs break trophy drought
Published: 22 May. 2025, 12:53
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
After years of dreaming and a decade of near-misses, Son Heung-min finally lifted a European trophy — leading Tottenham Hotspurs to a 1–0 victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final, and capping his journey with tears of joy and a triumphant celebration draped in the Korean flag.
In the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League final between Tottenham and United at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday, the Spurs captain burst into tears of joy as the referee blew the final whistle, unable to contain his emotions at finally achieving the long-desired silverware.
Under the leadership of manager Ange Postecoglou, the London club defeated the Manchester side 1–0 to claim the title, ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought.
Son started the match on the bench. He entered the pitch in the 66th minute, replacing left-winger Richarlison. After receiving the captain’s armband from Pedro Porro, he ran tirelessly across every inch of the field until the end of the match, injecting energy into the team.
Spurs, having previously fallen short of titles — finishing second in the Premier League in 2016–17, runners-up in the UEFA Champions League in 2018–19 and runners-up in the League Cup in 2020–21 — finally lifted a trophy for the first time in 17 years. Their last title was the League Cup win in the 2007–08 season.
This season, Tottenham sit 17th in the league with 11 wins, 5 draws, and 21 losses for a total of 38 points, claiming the last spot above the relegation zone. They were also eliminated from the FA Cup and the League Cup. The Europa League was the only competition in which they could challenge for a title.
Son also broke his own title drought. Since debuting for a senior side in the 2010–11 season with Hamburg, he had never lifted a trophy during his time at Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen or Spurs. He finally experienced the joy of winning a title in his 15th professional year and 10th year with Tottenham.
“I want to win a title and lift a trophy for something no one at Tottenham has experienced in the past 10 years,” Son said at a press conference Tuesday. “I’ve played for Tottenham for 10 years and never won anything. Winning would be very special and a historic moment.”
Son’s win is especially meaningful. Among the 14 players who played in the 2018–19 Champions League final for Tottenham, he was the only one who remained with the team without transferring and ultimately led the team to end their title drought.
It is an accomplishment worthy of being recorded as a “living legend” and “legendary captain” of the Tottenham club. At halftime, Son also played the role of a morale booster, cheering his teammates on.
The Spurs players were also determined to present the trophy to their captain.
“We want to win for Son,” starting goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario said before the final. “His dedication to the team over the years has been incredible. We will fight until the end for someone who deserves this glory.”
Son also set a historic record as the first Korean player to achieve this feat. While players like Cha Bum-kun, who played for Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, Park Ji-sung, who played for Manchester United and Kim Min-jae playing for Bayern Munich have won league and cup titles, Son became the first Korean to win a European club competition as captain.
As soon as the final whistle blew, Son dropped to his knees and wept. Teammate Rodrigo Bentancur held Son’s face and shared in the joy. After shedding tears of regret over repeated runner-up finishes in the past, this time, Son cried tears of joy.
He wrapped himself in the Korean flag and savored the moment of triumph.
As captain, Son was the last to receive his winner’s medal. Wearing a yellow captain’s armband, Son stepped forward as team representative to grasp the Europa League trophy with both hands and kissed it.
He shuffled his feet excitedly, encouraging cheers from his teammates. Then, following tradition, Son was the first to lift the trophy.
The flag remained wrapped around his waist. UEFA Europa League’s official Instagram account also posted a photo of Son lifting the trophy while draped in the Korean flag.
A video of Son sleeping with a Europa League ball has become a hot topic following Spurs’ win on Wednesday.
Despite completing the final puzzle of his long-cherished dream of winning a trophy over the past 10 years, it remains uncertain whether Son will stay with the Spurs.
In January, Tottenham triggered a one-year extension clause instead of offering Son a long-term contract. Their current deal now only runs until June of next year.
Club chairman Daniel Levy has yet to present a new contract. Even though Son captained the team this season and recorded 11 goals and 12 assists — with 7 goals and nine assists in the league — his presence in the squad wasn’t as prominent as in previous years. Toward the end of the season, he missed a month due to a foot injury.
Son made his first start in 33 days last weekend after recovering from injury. However, Postecoglou seemingly believed he was not yet at 100 percent. With creative players like Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall sidelined due to injuries, Postecoglou opted for a more defensive midfield trio of Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr.
As a result, high-workrate wingers Richarlison and Brennan Johnson started on the flanks instead of Son.
Switching from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 formation proved successful. Richarlison actively contributed to defense, and Johnson scored the opening goal in the 42nd minute. Son came on as a substitute in the 67th minute and worked hard defensively but did not display the explosive pace of his earlier days during counterattacks.
From Tottenham’s standpoint, this summer could be their final chance to cash in on the 32-year-old Son.
Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League clubs have continuously shown interest in signing him. Reports have stated that in 2023, Al-Ittihad offered 60 million euros ($68 million) as a transfer fee and proposed a four-year contract with an annual salary of 30 million euros.
Son, who once topped the Premier League scoring charts, has now fulfilled his greatest goal — winning a trophy. However, with Tottenham's Europa League victory securing a UEFA Champions League spot next season, he may wish to remain on Europe's biggest stage.
Son’s future may largely depend on who manages the club next. Ahead of the final, Postecoglou stated at a press conference, “I think there’s still a lot to do at Tottenham,” hinting at his desire to stay.
Despite leading the team to a Europa League win, the Australian's future remains uncertain due to Tottenham’s dismal Premier League campaign this year.
If a new manager is brought in, they will likely have a significant impact on Son's future. Potential successors include Premier League managers Marco Silva, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Francesco Farioli.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG, PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
