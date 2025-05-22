Ex-world No. 1 Swiatek commits to WTA Korea Open in September

Former world No. 1 and five-time Grand Slam singles champion Iga Swiatek will play in the lone annual WTA tournament held in Korea this fall, the event's organizers said Thursday.The organizers for the Korea Open said Swiatek has committed to this year's tournament, which begins Sept. 13 at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul.Swiatek has won four French Open titles and one U.S. Open title so far, and has reigned as the world's top-ranked player for 125 weeks. She is currently No. 5.Swiatek had been supposed to play at last year's Korea Open but pulled out on the eve of the tournament, citing fatigue. Two months later in November, Swiatek received a one-month suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.The tournament organizers also said the purse for this year has been raised by 13 percent to $1,129,000.Yonhap