 Nadal enjoying pain-free life as French Open looms
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Tennis

print dictionary print

Nadal enjoying pain-free life as French Open looms

Published: 22 May. 2025, 19:02
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after losing his first-round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on May 27, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after losing his first-round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on May 27, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
For the first time since Rafael Nadal called time on his extraordinary career, the French Open begins without the looming prospect of its most dominant champion, and while Roland-Garros turns the page on a golden era, the 14-time winner says he is content to leave the stage behind.
 
The Spaniard, who officially retired in November 2024, told French sports daily L'Equipe that he no longer misses competing and is enjoying a normal, pain-free life after years of battling chronic injuries.
 
"I feel good today, not because I'm back on a tennis court, but because I'm living a normal life without pain," Nadal said. "I don't miss playing. I knew I had reached my limit."
 
This year’s tournament is the first of the post-Nadal era, a symbolic shift for an event so long synonymous with his name.
 
As the next generation of contenders prepares to stake its claim on the clay, Nadal is watching from afar, embracing life beyond the tour.
 
"The first 40 days after I stopped were tough because I felt I could still play well," Nadal admitted. "But my foot made it impossible."
 
He now divides his time between family life, his academy and new projects. Nadal says he’s relishing the freedom of life without the rigid demands of the tour and has no regrets about how his career unfolded.
 
"I’ve had a wonderful life beyond the courts," he said. "Tennis was a huge part of it, but it was never everything.”
Spain's Rafael Nadal poses on the Alexandre III bridge in front of the Eiffel Tower with the trophy after winning the men's singles French Open on June 6, 2022 [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Spain's Rafael Nadal poses on the Alexandre III bridge in front of the Eiffel Tower with the trophy after winning the men's singles French Open on June 6, 2022 [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Nadal singled out world number one Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as the current leaders of the men’s game, while also highlighting Holger Rune, Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik as emerging talents.
 
Looking back, Nadal said his proudest achievement was not his record haul of trophies, but his ability to preserve his enthusiasm and values through years of gruelling competition and injury setbacks.
 
“My ability to constantly improve and surround myself with the right people is what I value most,” he said. “Fame and extremes — none of that took away the things I love, like my family, friends, the sea and other sports.”

Reuters
tags tennis

More in Tennis

Nadal enjoying pain-free life as French Open looms

Ex-world No. 1 Swiatek commits to WTA Korea Open in September

Djokovic snubs Australian Open broadcaster over reporter comments

Imagine if Messi coached Ronaldo: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray team up at the Australian Open

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia takes singles title at Korea Open

Related Stories

Ex-world No. 1 Swiatek commits to WTA Korea Open in September

Nick Kyrgios and Kwon Soon-woo to compete in 'fast and furious' UTS tournament in Goyang

Table tennis players continue strong showing in team events

Suh Hyo-won misses out on medal at ITTF championships

Andy Murray heads into retirement after Olympic doubles loss to American duo of Fritz and Paul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)