Kim Kardashian dons a graduation cap and marches closer to becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian is a step closer to following in her father's footsteps and becoming a lawyer.She has completed a legal apprenticeship and is now eligible to take the California bar exam, her representative confirmed Wednesday.The entrepreneur and reality TV star posted an Instagram Story from a small private ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she smiled as she donned a graduation cap.Jessica Jackson, a lawyer who mentored her in the program, called it “one of the most inspiring legal journeys we've ever seen.”“Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice,” Jackson says in a speech in the video. “No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination. And a mountain of case law books to read.”California allows people to study under a lawyer or judge as an alternative to law school. Kardashian could become a licensed lawyer if she passes the state's notoriously difficult state bar exam.Jackson said Kardashian spent “18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years” on the program.Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney and counted O.J. Simpson among his clients.Kardashian revealed the milestone roughly a week after she testified in a Paris courtroom about her fear of being killed during a 2016 armed robbery.“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me,” she told a Paris court May 13 about the ordeal. “I absolutely did think I was going to die.”Kardashian has in recent years been a criminal justice reform advocate and in 2018 successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offenses.AP