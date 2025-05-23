 Producer prices fall for first time in six months in April: Bank of Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Producer prices fall for first time in six months in April: Bank of Korea

Published: 23 May. 2025, 11:32
A supermarket in Seoul on May 22 [YONHAP]

A supermarket in Seoul on May 22 [YONHAP]

 
Korea's producer prices declined for the first time in six months in April amid falling global oil prices, central bank data showed Friday.
 
The producer price index, a major barometer of consumer inflation, reached 120.24 last month, down 0.1 percent from 120.36 in March, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
It marked the first decline since October 2024, when the figure slid 0.1 percent.
 
On a yearly basis, however, April's reading logged a 0.9 percent increase, marking the 21st consecutive month of an on-year rise, the data showed.
 
Producer prices are one of the key indicators that determine the trajectory of inflation, as they influence the prices businesses charge consumers in the months ahead.
 
Agricultural, fisheries and other food prices dipped 1.5 percent from a month earlier in April, and prices of petroleum products went down 2.6 percent.
 
The domestic supply price index, which is calculated based on producer prices and import prices, shed 0.6 percent on-month in April, according to the data.
 
"The decline in international oil prices has led to lower prices for coal, petroleum and chemical products. Higher production and shipments have also contributed to a drop in agricultural prices," BOK official Lee Moon-hee told a press briefing.
 
"As average oil prices continue to fall this month, inflationary pressure is also expected to ease in May," he added.
 
The average price of Dubai crude, Korea's benchmark, came to $67.74 per barrel in April, compared with $72.49 a month earlier, government data showed.
 
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 2.1 percent on-year in April, marking the fourth consecutive month that inflation has stayed within the 2 percent range.
 
The central bank earlier forecast that consumer prices will increase by 1.9 percent for the full year of 2025.

Yonhap
tags producer price economy

More in Economy

The DP's Lee says Korea shouldn't worry about its debt. Here's what critics say he's missing.

Producer prices fall for first time in six months in April: Bank of Korea

Morgan Stanley raises Korea's growth outlook to 1.1%

Gov't holds meeting with exporters amid escalating U.S. tariff concerns

Korea, Japan, Taiwan highlight potential U.S. chip tariff pitfalls, call for rethinking new levies

Related Stories

Korea’s producer prices drop for second month as oil prices decline

Korea's producer prices rise for second month on weak won, oil prices

Producer prices up by most in 17 months in January on oil price hikes

Producer prices snap 3-month rise in April

Inflation fears rumble as producer prices inch up
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)