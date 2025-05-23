Dongsuh to raise Maxim coffee product prices from May 30
Published: 23 May. 2025, 14:33
A coffee mix producer Dongsuh Foods is raising factory prices on its coffee products by an average of 7.7 percent starting May 30, the company said Friday.
Dongsuh's key products like Maxim Mocha Gold and Kanu Americano will go up by an average of 9 percent. Prices for drinks such as Maxim T.O.P and Maxwell House ready-to-drink products will rise by 4.4 percent. Retail prices will be adjusted gradually starting in June after consultations with distribution partners.
The company cited a weak Korean won and soaring global raw material costs as the reason for the increase, adding that it imports “all key ingredients such as coffee beans and palm oil.”
“Higher costs driven by currency fluctuations and extreme weather affecting coffee crops have left us with no choice,” the company said in a statement.
This is the company’s second price hike in six months. In November, Dongsuh raised prices on Maxim and Kanu products by an average of 8.9 percent.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
