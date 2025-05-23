 Hyosung Group chief sells 4.9% stake in heavy industry subsidiary to U.S. tech fund
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyosung Group chief sells 4.9% stake in heavy industry subsidiary to U.S. tech fund

Published: 23 May. 2025, 16:39
Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon [NEWS1]

Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon [NEWS1]

 
Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon has sold a 4.9 percent stake in Hyosung Heavy Industries to a major U.S. tech-focused investment fund, the company said Friday.
 
Hyosung Heavy Industries said in a regulatory filing that Cho sold 456,903 shares of the company in an after-hours deal at 568,100 won ($412.50) per share. The total transaction is valued at approximately 259.6 billion won.
 

Related Article

 
Following the sale, Cho's ownership in the company went down from 14.89 percent to 9.99 percent. The largest shareholder in Hyosung Heavy Industries remains Hyosung Corporation, the group's holding company, with a 32.47 percent stake.
 
The U.S. fund had reportedly been exploring investment opportunities in Korea's power solution sector. The fund is said to have made the investment based on Hyosung Heavy Industries' future growth potential and technological competitiveness.
 
Hyosung stated that it had been in discussions with the fund to establish a strategic partnership.
 
"This is a long-term investment by the fund focused on key growth sectors," a company official said, adding that the two sides plan to deepen their cooperative ties in the future.

Yonhap
tags Korea Hyosung

More in Industry

Samsung launches the super thin, lightweight Galaxy S25 in Korea

Gap between farmers, fishers widens as gim prices bolster ocean earnings

S-Oil chief awarded CEO of the Year Award by Korea Management Association

Hyosung Group chief sells 4.9% stake in heavy industry subsidiary to U.S. tech fund

Gov't partially lifts ban on Brazilian chicken imports amid avian influenza outbreak

Related Stories

Hyosung TNC to build a $1 billion spandex materials plant in Vietnam

Hyosung TNC to acquire gas affiliate Hyosung Chemical for $642 million

Hyosung TNC cranks up spandex production in Turkey

Spandex demand stretches profits at Hyosung TNC

Hyosung Heavy Industries gets ESS deal from U.K.

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)