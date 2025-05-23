Naver Cloud, Siam AI Cloud sign deal to co-develop Thai-language LLM, AI agents
Published: 23 May. 2025, 20:13
Naver Cloud has signed a deal with Siam AI Cloud, a Thai artificial intelligence company, to co-develop a Thai-language large language model (LLM) and AI agents.
The agreement underscores Naver's push to export its AI technology, which it has developed in partnership with Nvidia, to international markets. The strategy aims to empower nations to build and operate AI infrastructure based on their own data and in their native languages — a concept increasingly referred to as “sovereign AI.”
Under the partnership inked on Thursday, Naver Cloud and Siam AI Cloud plan to release a Thai-specialized LLM by the end of the year, followed by AI agents tailored for the country’s tourism sector. Plans include expanding AI services into health care, public services and other key industries.
Siam AI Cloud, based in Bangkok, provides cloud services powered by Nvidia GPUs and is one of Thailand’s leading players in digital transformation through AI.
Industry watchers say the partnership reflects aligned interests between Naver, which seeks to broaden its global AI presence; Nvidia, which benefits from growing demand for GPU-driven models; and emerging economies like Thailand, which are eager to reduce dependence on Western tech giants’ general-purpose AI systems.
Naver has previously launched its Korean-language LLM, HyperClova X, and is working on an Arabic-language model in Saudi Arabia. Southeast Asian countries have shown growing interest in developing localized AI capabilities to maintain data sovereignty and reduce reliance on foreign tech firms.
“This partnership supports Thailand in gaining the technical capability and control needed to develop and manage its own AI models,” said Naver Cloud CEO Kim Yoo-won. “It offers a blueprint for other countries seeking to build independent AI ecosystems.”
Naver also plans to expand sovereign AI development across Southeast Asia. Executive Chair Lee Hae-jin and other company executives recently visited Taiwan to meet with partners, including Nvidia and Chunghwa Telecom, to explore regional opportunities.
Discussions reportedly included potential plans to set up regional AI data centers in collaboration with Nvidia and local AI companies.
