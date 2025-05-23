Samsung launches the super thin, lightweight Galaxy S25 in Korea
Published: 23 May. 2025, 17:33 Updated: 23 May. 2025, 17:52
Samsung Electronics on Friday officially launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in Korea — and it’s turning heads, especially among younger buyers. With its ultra-slim profile, high-powered camera and baked-in AI smarts, the company revealed that the majority of those who made preorders before Friday were teenagers, as well as those in their 20s and 30s.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest model in the Galaxy S series to date, measuring just 5.8 millimeters (0.23 inches) thick and weighing 163 grams (5.75 ounces). Despite its featherweight feel, the phone doesn’t skimp on durability. Samsung gave it a titanium frame and the latest in mobile toughness: the Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.
The model supports the latest AI functions featured in the S25 series, including "AI Eraser," "Audio Eraser" and "Generative Edit." The rear camera is equipped with a 200-megapixel, ultra-high-resolution, wide-angle lens, the same as the one used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung Electronics expects the new product to receive a strong response from younger consumers.
In fact, more than half of the units sold on Samsung.com between May 14 and 20 — during the presale period — were purchased by consumers in their teens to their 30s. A commercial video for the S25 Edge, featuring Felix of K-pop boy band Stray Kids, surpassed 19 million views within 10 days of its release online, generating considerable buzz.
The device is available in three colors: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black and Titanium Ice Blue. The retail price is 1.5 million won ($1,100) for the 256-gigabyte model and 1.64 million won for the 512-gigabyte model. Titanium Silver has been the most popular color so far.
Samsung Electronics is offering various benefits for Galaxy S25 Edge buyers, including a six-month free subscription to Google One AI Premium, a three-month subscription to audio book platform Welaaa and a three-month unlimited subscription to the digital magazine platform Moazine.
Customers who purchase the unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge — device-only, without a carrier contract — through Samsung’s "New Galaxy AI Subscription Club" can receive benefits, such as up to 50 percent residual value compensation when returning the device, Samsung Care Plus smartphone damage protection and discounts on mobile accessories.
The subscription is available in 12-month or 24-month terms, with a monthly fee of 5,900 won.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
