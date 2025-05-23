삼성, 갤럭시 S25 엣지로 아이폰 17 에어 출시 앞두고 슬림폰 시장 탐색
Published: 23 May. 2025, 10:02
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge tests the waters for rumored iPhone 17 Air
Korea JoongAng Daily 3면
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
The main selling point? Thinness. At just 5.8 millimeters thick, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge will test whether consumers see a slimmer handset as worth a starting price of 1.49 million won, or $1,099 — an extra $100 over the company's S25 Plus — ahead of Apple's rumored release of iPhone 17 Air.
selling point: (물건 등의) 핵심 강점, 차별화 요소
thick: 두께
handset: 스마트폰
ahead of: ~에 앞서
주요 차별화 요소는 바로 ‘얇기’에 있다. 두께가 단 5.8mm에 불과한 삼성의 갤럭시 S25 엣지는, 소비자들이 과연 더 얇은 스마트폰에 149만 원을 지불할 가치가 있다고 생각할 지를 시험하게 된다. 이는 삼성의 S25 플러스보다 100달러 더 비싼 가격으로, 애플이 곧 출시할 것으로 예상되는 아이폰 17 에어에 앞서 선보였다.
While it’s undeniably sleek, the question, as preorders open, will remain: Is weight loss worth the extra cash?
undeniably: 확실한
sleek: 날렵한
preorder: 예약판매
디자인은 확실히 날렵하지만, 예약 판매가 시작되면서 소비자들은 여전히 의문을 가지고 있다. ‘이 정도의 무게 감량에 그만한 돈을 쓸 가치가 있을까?’
The “Edge” branding, which began with the 2014 Galaxy Note Edge and lived on in the Galaxy S6 and S7 lines, once stood for curved glass and flair, but it's been repurposed here to mean thin and light: Samsung pitches its latest smartphone as a style-first device to chase a crowd raised on Apple’s aesthetic.
stand for: ~을/를 상징하다
curved: 곡면
be repurposed to: ~로 재정의 되다
chase: 겨냥하다
aesthetic: 미학, 감성
‘엣지(Edge)’라는 브랜드는 2014년 출시된 갤럭시 노트 엣지에서 시작돼 갤럭시 S6와 S7 라인업에서 곡면 디스플레이와 차별화된 디자인을 상징했지만, 이번에는 ‘얇고 가벼운’ 의미로 재정의됐다. 삼성은 이번 신제품을 애플 감성에 익숙한 세대를 겨냥하며 스타일 중심의 스마트폰으로 홍보하고 있다.
The S25 Edge is the slimmest Galaxy phone to date, beating the base S25 by 1.4 millimeters. The device weighs 163 grams, a single gram heavier than the S25.
to date: 이때까지, 현재까지
S25 엣지는 지금까지 나온 갤럭시 시리즈 중 가장 얇은 모델로, 기본형 S25보다 1.4mm 얇다. 무게는 163g으로, S25보다 1g 무겁다.
At a preview session Tuesday at Samsung’s southern Seoul office, Moon Seong-hoon, executive vice president and head of smartphone development, framed the model as “the beginning of the slim smartphone era” — one that Samsung hopes to lead.
preview: 사전 체험, 사전 공개
frame: ~라고 정의하다, 소개하다
era: 시대
삼성전자 서울 서초사옥에서 열린 사전 체험 행사에서 문성훈 MX사업부 부사장은 이번 모델을 “얇은 스마트폰 시대의 시작”이라고 소개하며, 삼성전자가 이 분야를 선도하겠다는 의지를 밝혔다.
While the S25 Edge introduces no disruptive features, Samsung has worked to maintain the highlights of its flagship line. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite, the same co-developed Galaxy-optimized chip set used across the S25 series.
disruptive: 혁신적인, 파괴적인
be powered by: ~로 구동된다
S25 엣지는 눈에 띄는 혁신 기능을 탑재하진 않았지만, 플래그십 라인의 주요 강점은 그대로 유지했다. S25 시리즈 전반에 적용된 갤럭시 최적화 반도체인 ‘스냅드래곤 8 4세대 엘리트’로 구동된다.
To manage heat in its thinner frame, Samsung redesigned the vapor chamber, widening and flattening it for more efficient thermal control compared to the S24.
heat: 발열, 열
redesign: 재설계하다
flatten: 평평하게 만들다
얇아진 내부 구조에서 발생할 수 있는 발열 문제를 해결하기 위해 베이퍼 챔버를 재설계했다. 기존보다 넓고 평평한 구조로 만들어 S24 대비 발열 제어 효율을 높였다.
The chassis sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 2 display with the same titanium frame as the S25 Ultra, reinforcing its durability despite the slimmer profile.
chassis: 본체
sport: 보이다, 적용하다
reinforce: 강화하다
durability: 내구성
본체 화면은 코닝 사의 고릴라 글래스 2를 적용했고, 프레임은 S25 울트라와 동일한 티타늄 소재를 사용해 슬림한 디자인에도 내구성을 강화했다.
As expected with a thinner chassis, the battery drops to 3,900 milliampere-hour (mAh), undercutting the 4,000mAh capacity of the S25 and 5,000mAh of the Ultra.
as expected: ~로 예상할 수 있듯이
drop: 줄다
undercut: ~보다 약하다, 낮다
대신 두께 감소에서 예상할 수 있듯이 배터리 용량은 3,900mAh로 줄었다. 이는 기본형 S25(4,000mAh)과 울트라 모델(5,000mAh)보다 낮은 수치다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JAE-LIM AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
