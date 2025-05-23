Samsung launches ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone in Korea

Samsung Electronics released the Galaxy S25 Edge, its thinnest smartphone to date, in Korea on Friday, featuring a sleek 5.8-millimeter (0.2-inch) profile and a lightweight design at just 163 grams (5.7 ounces).Despite its slim form factor, the S25 Edge boasts high-end camera capabilities on par with the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra model. It comes equipped with a 200-megapixel wide-angle main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens for expansive framing.The device includes all Galaxy artificial intelligence-powered editing tools available in the S25 series. It runs on the latest Galaxy-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Samsung's most powerful mobile processor to date.The S25 Edge is available in three colors — Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black and Titanium Ice Blue — and comes in 256 gigabyte and 512 gigabyte variants with an entry price of 1,496,000 won ($1,081)"The Galaxy S25 Edge is a culmination of top-tier design and performance with no compromise," said Roh Tae-moon, acting head of Samsung's device experience division.Yonhap