Seoul Dragon City to host 'Six Hands Dinner' event with Korean beef, wine pairing
Published: 23 May. 2025, 10:19
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is hosting a gala dinner titled “Six Hands Dinner” next Thursday, the hotel said Friday.
The dinner is part of the programs for the Seoul Food Festival 2025, slated to take place from Saturday to June 1.
For the “Six Hands Dinner,” three chefs will take prepare a seven-course meal — Thomas Bühner, Xavier Yeung and Song Yong-wuk — at the A La Maison Wine & Dine restaurant located on the first floor of the Grand Mercure hotel.
The course includes hanwoo (Korean beef) sirloin steak, white tilefish confit and potato soup made with beef bone broth and accompanied by ongsimi, or chewy potato balls, and black sesame ice cream for dessert. The meal will be complemented by a four-glass wine pairing.
The dinner is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 380,000 won ($275) per person.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)