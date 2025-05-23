No bed, just breakfast: Hotel buffets sizzle with walk-ins in new dining trend
Published: 23 May. 2025, 08:40
Around 7:30 a.m. on a recent Thursday, a sharply dressed man in his 40s strolled into a buffet restaurant of a hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul, with the ease of a regular.
“I come here often just for breakfast,” said the man, who wished to remain anonymous. He regularly stops by the restaurant after his morning workout at the hotel’s fitness center. He spent about 40 minutes savoring the dishes while taking in the view — barely glancing at his phone — before heading to his job at a nearby firm.
It was his moment of zen — at a cost of 55,000 won ($39.50).
He’s hardly alone.
Visiting hotels solely for the breakfast buffets — to enjoy a touch of luxury without the cost of an overnight stay — is emerging as a new trend in Korea, especially among seniors. It also comes with the added bonus of feeling like a mini-vacation.
Veteran actress Sunwoo Yong-yeo recently drew public attention after revealing in a YouTube video that she visits a luxury hotel buffet every morning, where breakfast costs more than 60,000 won per meal.
How did this quietly luxurious ritual become a morning norm for some? Could fancy hotel breakfasts be Korea’s next big lifestyle trend — following in the footsteps of "hocance," a blend of “hotel” and the French word “vacance," meaning "vacancy," that turned hotel stays into a form of leisure?
Inside the morning ritual
By 7 a.m., the breakfast buffet at the Marriott Executive Apartments in Yeouido, western Seoul, was already bustling. Servers in uniform greeted guests with warmth at the entrance, guiding them to tables draped in crisp white linen, where morning light streamed through floor-to-ceiling windows. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingled with the scent of sizzling eggs, offering early risers a luxurious start to the day.
Nearby, a group of diners in their 50s and 60s were enjoying breakfast together. A staff member said they meet at the hotel once or twice a week for their regular gathering.
Both overnight guests — many of them international travelers — and walk-ins, dressed in formal or business-casual attire, made their way down the buffet line past freshly carved ham, mushrooms in cream sauce atop slices of bread and made-to-order noodles prepared by a chef behind the counter.
Some were likely fueling up before their next trip, while others looked to be preparing for a busy day ahead before heading straight to nearby offices. By 8:50 a.m., many have already left for their day.
The appeal of a hotel breakfast was immediately apparent.
A curated spread of gourmet offerings — cage-free eggs, ham from humanely raised animals and coffee brewed from rainforest-friendly beans — dazzled both the eyes and the palate. It was all served in an atmosphere of quiet elegance, with polished silverware, crisp linens and attentive servers. There was no frantic grocery run, no morning rush in the kitchen and no stack of dishes to clean. Once experienced, it was easy to see why so many might be tempted to give up breakfast at home entirely.
How did this trend come to be?
Once seen primarily as a travel perk, hotel breakfasts in Korea are now becoming a lifestyle choice for some — especially for those seeking a practical, refined and nourishing way to start their day.
Prof. Han Hee-sup of Sejong University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management says the appeal lies in the balance between quality and value.
As the most affordable of a hotel’s three daily meals, breakfast offers a touch of luxury without the time commitment or expense of dinner.
Typically priced between 50,000 and 70,000 won — compared to dinners that can run anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 won — it fits neatly into the schedules of busy professionals looking to start their day productively, while providing a leisurely, restorative pace for those with more time to spare.
The accessibility and practicality of a hotel are also part of the draw, according to Prof. Seo Won-seok of Kyung Hee University's College of Hotel and Tourism Management.
“They are easy to reach, often come with parking and provide a calm setting for both business meetings and personal gatherings."
In neighborhoods like Yeouido — home to government offices, financial and media companies and residential buildings — that convenience is further amplified, turning hotel dining rooms into popular gathering spots for both office workers and socially active locals.
While the trend cuts across age groups — including diners in their 20s like a woman surnamed Ha, who said she “sometimes visits hotel buffets for family gatherings” — it’s being driven largely by Korea’s active seniors, individuals aged 50 and above who remain active in social endeavors and continue to indulge in consumption and leisure.
At the five-star Marriott Executive Apartments, breakfast walk-ins — who make up about 10 percent of morning diners — are mostly active seniors who stop by before or after their workout at the hotel’s fitness club, which includes a gym, swimming pool and golf simulator.
“They often bring friends or family to our breakfast buffet too,” said Leeny Lee, the hotel’s food and beverage manager. Lee also noted that many active seniors residing nearby stop by for breakfast.
“Many active seniors come because they take health and good food seriously. They prefer the quality ingredients and consistent flavors of hotel breakfasts. They also appreciate the service tailored to their preferences, which often makes hotels a natural place for them to gather."
Memberships and discounts
What also fuels the trend are hotel perks and discounts that make dining more accessible — and easier to turn into a habit.
Fitness club members of the Marriott Executive Apartments receive a 10 percent discount on breakfast. The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel attracts Shinhan credit card holders who can redeem 50,000 won breakfast vouchers annually as part of a co-branded promotion with Marriott, valid at affiliated hotels.
Hotel membership programs also help reinforce the trend. The Kensington Hotel’s Kensington Rewards offers members 10 percent off food and beverage purchases and up to six free breakfasts per year.
Dining-specific memberships have actually been becoming increasingly popular, making premium hotel meals more accessible to a broader audience.
The Grand Hyatt Seoul’s recently launched Gourmet by Grand Hyatt program exceeded its sign-up goals shortly after debut, giving members access to restaurants like The Terrace buffet, Tenkai and the hotel's steakhouse, along with 15 percent discounts and bonus vouchers. At the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, demand for its long-running dining membership, Taste by Four Seasons, has also grown steadily — with membership increasing 10 percent year over year as of April.
Experts expect the popularity of hotel breakfasts to continue growing, with Prof. Seo predicting the trend will be especially prevalent among older adults.
“Seniors have strong purchasing power,” Prof. Seo said. “And more industries — including hospitality — are shifting their attention to this demographic.”
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
