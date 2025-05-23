Freedom and love hidden in a symphony (KOR)

“Love is a rebellious bird that no one can tame...” The opening line of “Habanera” from Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen” (1875) encapsulates the essence of unbound desire. Sung with sensual grace, the melody shimmers with southern heat and the unpredictable rhythms of passion. To listeners, the music evokes the image of the seductive gypsy woman at the heart of “Carmen,” but the deeper implication — that this intoxicating love grows out of an unyielding thirst for freedom, even unto death — is often overlooked.One composer who did not miss that message was Dmitri Shostakovich. Far from the warmth of Bizet’s Seville, the young Soviet composer understood with chilling clarity the peril hidden within such expressions of emotional liberty. Hailed as the “Mozart of the Soviet Union,” Shostakovich found himself on the brink of political annihilation. His crime was artistic honesty.The opera that triggered his fall from favor was “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” (1934), based on a novella by Nikolai Leskov. Its protagonist, Katerina, is trapped in a loveless marriage and suffocated by patriarchal expectations. Her descent into adulterous love and murder was, at its core, a portrait of desperation — of a woman crushed by the double standards of a rigid society. Yet Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin lacked the artistic sensitivity or political will to grasp this deeper meaning.Instead, Stalin stormed out of a performance midway. Days later, Pravda, the Communist Party’s official paper, published a now-infamous article denouncing the opera. Titled “Muddle Instead of Music,” it accused Shostakovich of sowing chaos rather than beauty.A year after this public condemnation, Shostakovich composed his Fifth Symphony (1937). On the surface, it appeared to be a model of conformity — a triumphant anthem seemingly aligned with Soviet ideals. Officially, it was described as “a creative response by a Soviet artist to just criticism.”But beneath that compliance lay quiet defiance.In the second theme of the first movement, he concealed a fragment of “Habanera.” Played by the flute and echoed by the horn, the phrase evokes a childlike innocence that subtly echoes Carmen’s refrain — “Love, love.” It was a whisper of liberty, buried deep within an orchestral work that had to pass censors’ ears. Shostakovich embedded the spirit of rebellion not in slogans, but in melody, to be recognized only by those whose ears and hearts were still alive.In the language of music, he answered tyranny with tenderness.“사랑은 길들여지지 않는 새라네….” 비제의 오페라 주인공 카르멘은 유명한 ‘하바네라’ 선율로 사랑의 매임 없는 자유를 노래한다. 카르멘이 ‘라무르(사랑)’ 하고 읊조릴 때의 그 부드러움, 남국의 리듬에 실려 오는 생기, 뜨거움이 순간순간 묻어나는 멜로디의 굴곡이 묘한 흥분감을 자아낸다. 듣는 사람은 물론 세비야의 담배 공장에서 일하는 집시 여인의 고혹한 자태를 마음껏 떠올릴 수 있지만, 그런 매혹이 실은 죽음도 불사하는 자유혼에서 나온다는 것은 쉬이 잊는다.그러나 남국에서 멀리 떨어진 동토의 청년 작곡가는 비제의 아름다운 선율이 죽음을 마주하고 있음을 뼈저리게 알고 있었다. 소련의 모차르트로 불렸던 드미트리 쇼스타코비치(사진)가 언제 숙청당할지 모르는 처지에 빠진 것도 그가 겁 없이 그려낸 ‘사랑의 자유’ 때문이었던 것이다. 레스코프 원작의 ‘므첸스크의 맥베스 부인’은 여성에 대한 이중잣대, 전근대적인 관습으로 인해 권태를 해소할 길이 없는 여인 카테리나의 고삐 풀린 사랑과 잔혹한 살인을 다룬다.그러나 스탈린에게는 그 오페라가 막다른 곳에 처한 불행한 영혼의 아우성을 말하고 있음을 알아볼 소양이나 감수성이 없었다. 그는 불길한 뒤끝을 남기며 공연 도중에 퇴장했고, 곧 당 기관지 프라우다에 ‘음악이 아니라 혼란’이라는 기사가 실렸다.그로부터 1년, 쇼스타코비치는 목숨을 걸고 교향곡 5번을 썼다. 당국이 바라는 대로 긍정적인 결말이 있는 승리의 찬가를 바친 것 같았다. 그러나 숨겨 두었다. 1악장 두 번째 주제에다 저 카르멘의 노래를 숨겼다. 플루트가 노래하고 호른이 응답하는 천진하고 다정한 선율은 ‘하바네라’의 그 소절과 닮았다. ‘사랑, 사랑.’ 무너지지 않기 위해 청년은 사랑을 말했다. 당국은 모르게 잘 숨겨서, 귀와 가슴이 살아있는 자만 알아듣도록. 그것이 ‘당국의 정당한 비판에 대한 소비에트 예술가의 창의적인 답변’이었다.