People Power Party torn by infighting over merger talks (KOR)

The People Power Party (PPP) faces internal strife as negotiations over a potential merger between its presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok have erupted into controversy over alleged power-sharing deals.The turmoil began with a claim from Lee’s camp. Lee Dong-hoon, the Reform Party’s chief spokesperson, alleged that a pro-Yoon figure from the PPP offered the party leadership to Lee in exchange for merging candidacies. The accusation triggered a public response from former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, who wrote on Facebook that “Pro-Yoon figures still mistakenly believe the PPP belongs to Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon Hee.”The tension escalated further when lawmaker Na Kyung-won criticized Han for staying passive during the campaign. She warned that he risked becoming “a Trojan horse for Lee Jae-myung,” the Democratic Party’s candidate.Although the PPP claims to be pursuing conservative unity to close the polling gap with Lee Jae-myung, the party appears more entangled in internal power struggles than focused on voter outreach. Every mention of party leadership sparks fresh infighting, undermining any momentum for a merger.Meanwhile, Lee Jun-seok has drawn a clear line. On social media, he said he had blocked incoming calls after “too many people talked about political engineering.” He reinforced his stance during a press conference on May 21, flatly stating, “There will be no merger.”Kim Moon-soo, the PPP candidate, bears responsibility for the stalemate. With this snap election triggered by the martial law crisis, reaching moderate voters should be the party’s top priority. Yet Kim responded passively when asked about former President Yoon Suk Yeol watching a conspiracy film promoting election fraud claims. “It’s good that he’s watching movies and meeting people,” he said — comments that undercut the party’s attempt to distance itself from Yoon, who has already left the PPP.Failing to resolve the “Yoon Suk Yeol risk” has stalled the PPP’s efforts to broaden its support. As election day nears, the pool of undecided voters is shrinking, but few are moving toward the PPP. According to Gallup Korea, support for Lee Jae-myung has risen by 13 percentage points in the past month, while Kim Moon-soo has gained only 2 points (JoongAng Ilbo, May 22). Even a significant shift among undecided voters may not be enough for Kim to catch up.Lee Jae-myung has embroidered asymbol on his left sleeve, appealing to conservatives as well. Meanwhile, the PPP spends its time bickering.Kim’s policy pledges, including reducing the National Assembly by 10 percent, appointing a special inspector recommended by the opposition and banning parachute appointments in public institutions, could resonate with the public. However, in a party that is more focused on post-election leadership, those policies are being overshadowed.If the PPP believes it can win moderate voters while clinging to pro-Yoon allegiances, it is sorely mistaken.국민의힘이 김문수 후보와 이준석 개혁신당 후보의 단일화 문제를 놓고 불거진 ‘당권 거래설’로 내홍에 휩싸였다. 발단은 “국민의힘 친윤계 인사가 이(준석) 후보에게 차기 당권을 줄 테니 단일화하자는 제안을 해 왔다”는 개혁신당 측의 폭로(이동훈 수석대변인)였다. 이에 한동훈 전 국민의힘 대표가 페이스북에 “아직도 친윤들은 국민의힘이 윤석열·김건희 사당이라고 착각하고 있다”는 글을 올렸다. 앞서 나경원 의원은 선거운동에 소극적인 한 전 대표를 향해 “스스로 이재명의 트로이의 목마가 돼서는 안 된다”고 공격했다. 이재명 더불어민주당 후보에게 밀리는 판세를 뒤집기 위해 보수 단일화를 추진한다면서도 당권 얘기만 나오면 서로 으르렁대는 것이 지금의 국민의힘 모습이다.정작 구애의 대상이 된 이준석 후보는 단일화에 명확히 선을 긋고 있다. 이 후보는 “정치공학적 단일화 이야기 등 불필요한 말씀을 주시는 분이 많아 모든 전화에 수신 차단을 설정했다”고 공개했다. 아예 어제 긴급 기자회견까지 열어 “단일화는 없다”고 선언해버렸다.상황이 이 지경에 이른 데에는 김문수 후보의 책임도 크다. 느닷없는 비상계엄 사태로 치르게 된 이번 조기 대선에서 중도층의 마음을 얻으려면 탄핵의 강을 건너야 한다는 건 상식에 속한다. 그러나 정작 김 후보는 윤석열 전 대통령의 부정선거 주장 영화 관람에 대해 “(윤 전 대통령이) 영화도 많이 보고 사람도 많이 만나면 좋은 것 아니냐”며 뜨뜻미지근한 반응을 보였다. 이미 탈당한 윤 전 대통령과 명확히 선을 그으려는 당의 노력에 후보 자신이 찬물을 끼얹은 셈이다.‘윤석열 리스크’를 제대로 정리하지 못하면서 당의 외연 확장 노력도 그 성과가 지지부진하기만 하다. 투표가 가까워지면서 부동층이 줄어들고 있지만, 이런 부동층 표가 국민의힘 쪽으로는 가지 않고 있다. 한국갤럽 여론조사 결과, 한 달 전보다 이재명 후보 지지율은 13%포인트 뛰었지만 김문수 후보로 결집한 국민의힘 지지율은 겨우 2%포인트 오르는 데 그쳤다(중앙일보 5월 22일자). 부동층을 더 많이 끌어와도 승리가 어려울 판에 지난 한 달 사이 격차가 더 벌어졌다는 얘기다. 이재명 후보는 태극기를 왼팔에 수놓고 보수 진영에까지 지지를 호소하는 국면에 국민의힘은 내부 총질로 시간을 허송하고 있다.김 후보가 내놓은 공약엔 ‘국회의원 10% 감축’이나 ‘야당 추천 특별감찰관 임명’ ‘공공기관 낙하산 금지법’처럼 국민의 관심을 끌 만한 것도 없지 않다. 그러나 대선 이후 당권이라는 잿밥에 더 눈이 먼 국민의힘 상황이니 이런 공약에 눈길이 갈 리 없다. 여전히 당내에 친윤의 그림자가 어른거리는 마당에 중도층의 마음을 얻을 수 있다고 생각한다면 착각도 그런 착각이 없다.