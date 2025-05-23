 Boy Band NCT 127 ends 4th world tour at Tokyo Dome
Published: 23 May. 2025, 16:31
NCT performs during its “Neo City - The Momentum″ world tour [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band NCT 127 concluded its fourth world tour, titled “Neo City – The Momentum,” at the Tokyo Dome on Thursday, SM Entertainment said Friday.
 
The tour kicked off last January at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, with the band visiting a total of 15 cities in the Americas and Asia for 24 shows, including in Bangkok, Toronto, Los Angeles, Osaka and Fukuoka.
 

The band also celebrated its 100th concert at Newark, New Jersey, during the tour.
 
NCT 127 is a subunit of boy band NCT and is known for songs “Fire Truck” (2016), “Cherry Bomb” (2017), “Kick It” (2020), “Sticker” (2021) and “2 Baddies” (2022).
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
