Mamamoo's Moonbyul to release digital single 'ICY BBY' next month

Published: 23 May. 2025, 15:41
Moonbyul of Mamamoo [RBW]

Moonbyul of girl group Mamamoo is set to release the digital single “ICY BBY” on June 17, agency RBW said Friday.
 
“ICY BBY” will be part of Moonbyul’s upcoming album.
 

Teaser image for Moonbyul's digital single ″ICY BBY″ [RBW]

It will be her first music in 10 months since the album “Starlit of Twinkle: Repackage” (2024), the repackaged version of her first solo full-length album “Starlit of Muse” (2024).
 
Moonbyul followed up with an Asian tour, titled “Museum: An Epic of Starlit,” where she performed in Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Osaka, Tokyo and Macau.
 
The singer debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014. The group of four — Moonbyul, Solar, Hwasa and Wheein — gained commercial success with hit songs like “Mr. Ambiguous” (2014), “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), “Taller Than You” (2016), “Starry Night” (2018) and “Gogobebe” (2019).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
