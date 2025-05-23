Rookie girl group AtHeart to release music on streaming sites next week
Published: 23 May. 2025, 15:57
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Rookie girl group AtHeart is set to release the song “Good Girl (AtHeart)” on streaming sites next Thursday at 1 p.m., agency Titan Content said Friday.
The agency considers this song a “predebut track” and the music video was already posted in March.
The septet, Michi, Arin, Katelyn, Bome, Seohyeon, Aurora and Nahyun, was formed last year spearheaded by former SM Entertainment CEO Nikki Semin Han.
The official debut of AtHeart will be announced at a later date.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)