Rookie girl group AtHeart to release music on streaming sites next week

Published: 23 May. 2025, 15:57
Teaser image of upcoming girl group AtHeart [TITAN CONTENT]

Rookie girl group AtHeart is set to release the song “Good Girl (AtHeart)” on streaming sites next Thursday at 1 p.m., agency Titan Content said Friday.
 
The agency considers this song a “predebut track” and the music video was already posted in March.
 

The septet, Michi, Arin, Katelyn, Bome, Seohyeon, Aurora and Nahyun, was formed last year spearheaded by former SM Entertainment CEO Nikki Semin Han.
 
The official debut of AtHeart will be announced at a later date.
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
