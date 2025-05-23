'Slow Dancing' by BTS's V surpasses 500 million Spotify streams

BTS member V's 2023 hit single "Slow Dancing" has garnered over 500 million streams on Spotify, his agency said Friday.The song hit the milestone on the world's largest music streaming platform Wednesday, becoming his third song to do so, BigHit Music said."Slow Dancing" is the lead track off his first solo album, "Layover," released in September 2023.It's a pop R&B track based on 1970s soul sounds, featuring a unique atmosphere with jazz elements. V's romantic and relaxed vocals, along with the improvised flute performance in the latter half, are particularly captivating.The song debuted at No. 51 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart and No. 24 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 upon its release. The album "Layover" also drew popularity, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200.Yonhap