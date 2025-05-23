 'Together forever' says Seventeen celebrating its 10th anniversary in style
Published: 23 May. 2025, 16:32
Boy band Seventeen is celebrating the 10th anniversary since its debut through decorating the HYBE headquarters and surrounding area in Yongsan District, central Seoul. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen is celebrating the 10th anniversary since its debut through decorating the HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, Pledis Entertainment said Friday.
 
The band’s official logo and the phrase, “Seventeen will Challenge Eternity,” is currently written in bold letters on the outside of the building, which will last until May 31.
 

The phrase is in line with how the band members recently told fans that they would “be together forever” during a fan meet and greet at the Incheon Munhak Stadium, and the message of its fifth full-length album “Happy Burstday,” which is set to be released on Monday.
 
The agency also installed photo op spots nearby.
 
Starting the same day through Sunday, Seventeen is holding a “B-Day Party” event at Sebit Island near Banpo Han River Park featuring numerous hands-on activities for fans to enjoy. A large digital screen will be installed to show the band’s music videos and other special videos by the members.
 
Seventeen is also set to perform at Jamsu Bridge on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., which will be livestreamed online, a day before the album’s release.
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
