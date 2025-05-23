 ZeroBaseOne's Sung Han-bin to release song 'Champion' on Tuesday
ZeroBaseOne's Sung Han-bin to release song 'Champion' on Tuesday

Published: 23 May. 2025, 10:17
Sung Han-bin of ZeroBaseOne [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

Sung Han-bin of ZeroBaseOne [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Sung Han-bin of boy band ZeroBaseOne is set to release the song “Champion” on Tuesday at 6 p.m., his agency WakeOne Entertainment said Friday.
 
The song is part of the soundtrack for Mnet’s upcoming dance competition show “World of Street Woman Fighter,” slated to premiere on Tuesday as well.
 

“Champion” is described as a hip-hop song with strong drum and brass sounds.
 
Sung will also be the host for the show.
 
ZeroBaseOne was formed through cable network Mnet’s audition program “Boys Planet” (2023) and debuted with the EP “Youth in the Shade” on July 10, 2023, with nine members: Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong, Han Yu-jin and Sung.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
