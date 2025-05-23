Waterbomb Festival announces ambitious 2025 world tour with expanded global lineup

Waterbomb, the high-energy summer music festival known for blending live performances with water-themed entertainment, is set to launch an ambitious world tour in 2025, expanding its global footprint across 13 cities.The festival, which began its overseas expansion in 2023 with shows in Bangkok, Tokyo and Nagoya, drew more than 150,000 attendees across Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Fukuoka in 2024, cementing its position as a competitive force in the global festival market.In 2025, Waterbomb will significantly broaden its international reach with new tour stops in Manila, Hainan, Macau, Singapore, Bali, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei, Bangkok and Dubai. The global expansion marks a pivotal moment in the festival's evolution into a year-defining cultural event.As part of this strategy, the Korean leg of the tour will be streamlined from nine cities to just three — Seoul, Busan, and Sokcho — in a bid to enhance production quality and audience experience. Organizers promise a more refined and immersive festival, with upgraded stage direction and content tailored to each city.Renowned for its unique concept that fuses music with interactive water battles and elaborate special effects, Waterbomb has carved out a distinct niche in the summer entertainment calendar. Following successful events in Hainan and Manila, anticipation is high for the tour’s expanded global footprint and its role in showcasing the diversity of Korean entertainment on the world stage.“The enthusiastic support from fans at home and abroad has made this next step possible,” festival organizers said. “We’re committed to delivering innovative content and continuing our global expansion to elevate the Waterbomb brand.”Yonhap