가시 돋힌 장미 '넷플릭스' — K드라마 제작사엔 전 세계 관객과 치솟는 제작비를 동시에
Published: 23 May. 2025, 10:04
For K-dramas, Netflix is a rose with a thorn delivering massive audiences, rising production costs
가시 돋힌 장미 '넷플릭스' — K드라마 제작사엔 전 세계 관객과 치솟는 제작비를 동시에
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Friday, May 16, 2025
The zombie period drama "Kingdom" (2019-21) laid the groundwork. "Squid Game" (2021-) was the breakout hit.
But was it just a one-off success? Hardly, then came "Culinary Class Wars" (2024), "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" and "When Life Gives You Tangerines," making Korean content undoubtedly a mainstay on global streaming platform Netflix.
lay the groundwork: 기반을 닦다
breakout hit: 대성공한 히트작
one-off success: 단발성 성공
mainstay: 중심, 주요 요소
좀비 사극 ‘킹덤’은 기반을 닦았다. 이어 ‘오징어 게임’은 폭발적인 성공이었다. 단발성 성공이었을까? 전혀 그렇지 않다. ‘흑백요리사’, ‘중증외상센터’, ‘폭싹 속았수다’와 같은 작품들이 뒤이어 나오며, 한국 콘텐트는 이제 넷플릭스에서 확실한 주력으로 자리잡았다.
Next year marks a decade since the streaming giant launched its service in Korea, without anticipating just how successful Korean-made content would become in such a short period of time.
anticipate: 기대하다
mark a decade: 10주년을 맞다
내년이면 넷플릭스가 한국에 진출한 지 10년이 된다. 처음 서비스를 시작할 때만 해도 이렇게 짧은 시간 안에 K-콘텐트가 성공할 줄은 아무도 몰랐다.
The platform has certainly given Korean content new wings. Without it, not only Netflix originals but also titles that first aired on local broadcasters or domestic rivals may never have reached international audiences. Then, there would not have been "Queen of Tears" (2024) nor "Lovely Runner" (2024).
give ~ new wings: ~에 날개를 달아주다, 활기를 불어넣다
reach international audiences: 해외 시청자에게 도달하다
넷플릭스는 분명 한국 콘텐트에 새로운 날개를 달아주었다. 넷플릭스가 없었다면 넷플릭스 오리지널 콘텐트는 물론, 국내 방송사나 다른 플랫폼에서 방영된 작품들도 이렇게까지 해외 시청자에게 다가가지 못했을 것이다. 그렇다면 ‘눈물의 여왕’과 ‘선재 업고 튀어’도 없었을 것이다.
At the same time, however, the U.S. streaming platform has reshaped Korea’s content industry — not necessarily in a good way — as local producers and distributors are left to struggle with significantly raised costs of content-making. The prolificness of the platform has cultivated a monopolistic structure, where the absence of Netflix from any stage of the production or distribution process compromises the chances of a show, sending them well under the radar.
reshape: 재편하다
raised costs: 상승한 비용
cultivate a monopolistic structure: 독점 구조를 만들다
under the radar: 눈에 띄지 않는
하지만 동시에, 넷플릭스는 한국 콘텐트 산업을 딱히 좋지만은 않은 방식으로 재편시켰다. 국내 제작사들과 유통사는 콘텐트 제작비가 크게 상승한 상황에서 고군분투 중이다. 또한, 넷플릭스의 방대한 콘텐트 제작은 일종의 독점 구조를 형성하기도 했다. 넷플릭스가 제작이나 유통 단계 중 어느 한 곳에서 빠져도, 해당 작품은 성공 가능성이 낮아지고 거의 주목받지 못하게 된다.
So, is Netflix a friend or foe of the Korean content industry?
friend: 친구, 같은 편
foe: 적
그렇다면 넷플릭스는 K-콘텐트 산업의 친구일까, 적일까?
Not long ago, Korean content was often subject to a "cultural discount," a term describing how cultural products lose value or appeal when crossing borders due to unfamiliarity or cultural differences.
As a result, Korean productions were once considered something to be watched for free or through an illegal route.
Even if it claimed global attention, its scope was limited to Asian viewers — referred to as Hallyu, or the Korean Wave — and couldn't reach those in the West.
cultural discount: 문화적 할인
claim global attention: 세계적 주목을 받다
Hallyu (Korean Wave): 한류
얼마 전까지만 해도 한국 콘텐트는 '문화적 할인' 대상이었다. 이는 문화적 차이나 낯설음으로 인해 콘텐트가 국경을 넘으면 가치가 떨어진다는 개념이다. 그래서 한국 콘텐트는 무료, 또는 불법 경로로 소비되는 경우가 많았다.
전 세계적 주목을 받더라도, 그 범위는 아시아권에 국한됐고, 서구권까지는 닿지 못했다.
However, in January 2019, a milestone was made in Korean content history with the release of its first-ever Netflix original, the zombie series “Kingdom.” The drama garnered global recognition as well as positive Western responses, being selected by The New York Times as one of the Best International Shows of 2019 and the Best TV shows of 2020.
milestone: 이정표, 획기적인 사건
garner recognition: 인정을 받다
2019년 1월, 한국 콘텐트 역사에 이정표가 되는 순간이 찾아왔다. 한국서 만든 첫 번째 넷플릭스 오리지널인 좀비 시리즈 ‘킹덤’이 공개된 것이다. 이 드라마는 세계적인 인정을 받았고 서구권에서도 긍정적인 반응을 얻었다. 뉴욕타임스는 이를 2019년 최고의 해외 시리즈 중 하나, 2020년 최고의 TV쇼 중 하나로 선정했다.
It was also referred to as a piece "putting South Korea at the forefront of the action-zombie genre" by the newspaper. The success of the zombie period drama significantly elevated the profile of Korean content, drawing greater attention from global streaming platforms and viewers, and helping the genre expand beyond its traditional overseas markets like Japan and China.
at the forefront of: ~의 최전선에
elevate the profile of: 위상을 높이다
뉴욕타임스는 또한 킹덤에 대해 한국을 액션-좀비 장르의 최전선에 세운 작품이라고 평가했다. 이 좀비 사극의 성공은 한국 콘텐트의 위상을 크게 끌어올렸고, 글로벌 스트리밍 플랫폼과 시청자들의 관심도 높아졌다. 또한 일본이나 중국 등 기존의 한류 시장을 넘어 장르의 해외 확장을 가능하게 했다.
WRITTEN BY KIM JI-YE TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)