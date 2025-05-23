 Players stand ready for what comes next in new poster for 'Squid Game' season 3
Published: 23 May. 2025, 16:49 Updated: 23 May. 2025, 17:49
Main promotional poster for the third season of "Squid Game" (2021-) [NETFLIX]

Netflix teased the third season of global hit “Squid Game” (2021-) with a promotional poster on Friday, showing the determined faces of the surviving players who will once again participate in a game of life or death in a bid to change their destiny.  
 
As always, the third season will see the characters battling to win the prize money of 45.6 billion won ($33 million).
 

The poster features eight familiar faces, including protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae; Lee Myung-gi, portrayed by Yim Si-wan; and Kang Dae-ho, played by Kang Ha-neul. 
 
The game contestants are once again placed in a setting designed with a childlike touch, contrasting the violent and devastating reality of the games.
 
The players engaged in Korean pastimes typically enjoyed by children, like the game “Red Light, Green Light” or eating dalgona (melted sugar candy) with the goal of receiving cash prizes — and surviving — in the last two seasons. 
 
The upcoming third season will be released on Netflix on June 27.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Squid Game Netflix

