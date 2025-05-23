Only one thing left for Kim Keon Hee: A public apology

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

As Korea’s June 3 presidential election approaches, controversy surrounding former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee is playing out in a familiar pattern. The atmosphere recalls the run-up to last April’s general election, when both found themselves at the center of public criticism. Then, Yoon was under fire for allegedly interfering in the investigation of a Marine’s death, while Kim faced backlash over a luxury handbag she accepted on camera. Despite widespread calls for an explanation, Kim never issued a public apology. The People Power Party suffered a crushing defeat.Today, the conservative party again trails in the polls, and Kim is once more at the heart of an escalating scandal. A former official from the Unification Church has claimed to have delivered two Chanel bags to Kim through the shaman Jeon Sung-bae. Although Kim denies ever receiving the bags, the timeline raises eyebrows. The deliveries allegedly took place in April and July 2022 — just before and after Yoon’s May inauguration. The handbags’ whereabouts remain unclear, but Koreans have already seen a video from that September, showing Kim casually accepting a Dior pouch from Pastor Choi Jae-young.The Dior incident triggered a prosecutorial investigation. Though the prosecution later cleared her of wrongdoing, Seoul Central District Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo, who oversaw the case and was criticized for bypassing the prosecutor general, resigned on May 20. In Kim’s place, People Power Party emergency leadership committee member Kim Yong-tae bowed to the public.Few public figures understand the impact of a well-timed apology as clearly as Kim. In December 2021, amid the presidential campaign, she issued a public apology over false academic credentials. She spoke candidly about personal loss and promised to remain focused on her role as a supportive spouse. That gesture may have helped Yoon secure his razor-thin victory over Lee Jae-myung — by just 0.73 percentage points.After Yoon’s inauguration, Kim maintained a relatively low profile. But in late 2022, signs of a shift emerged. A KTV broadcast in January 2023 reported that she had hosted a luncheon for female lawmakers from the People Power Party and was planning a visit to Sorok Island, home to Hansen’s disease patients. On November 7, the presidential office released photos of Kim touching a patient’s foot during the visit.A 2020 article in Broadcasting & Communication Studies categorized Korea’s former first ladies by leadership style — ranging from Francesca Donner’s public engagement to Kwon Yang-sook’s strategic compassion. Kim’s outreach efforts seemed aimed at echoing Yuk Young-soo’s emotionally resonant public persona. But just 20 days after her Sorok Island appearance, the luxury bag scandal surfaced, rendering the comparison untenable.Public anger intensified not only over the gifts but also over Kim’s suggestion that she was involved in policymaking, including North Korea policy. Her remarks appeared to contradict her earlier promise to stay out of governance, undermining the sincerity of her 2021 apology.Since then, new allegations have surfaced. Kim is suspected of intervening in candidate nominations, with reports indicating her close associate Myung Tae-kyun played a role. Other claims suggest she may have accepted additional luxury goods from the same Unification Church-linked individual, possibly in connection with overseas development aid (ODA) programs.Speculation has also spread about her influence over personnel appointments. One unresolved question involves Kim sending two text messages to National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong the day before martial law was declared. Cho has said he does not recall the content, but many find that difficult to believe, given the gravity of the timing.Looking back, it is possible Kim has refrained from speaking out because of concerns about what could be revealed. She declined a recent request to appear for questioning by prosecutors. Yet the day may soon come when she will need to face the cameras at a courthouse press line. A brief appearance won’t suffice. As during the last election, it will take time and sincerity to explain herself if she hopes to regain public trust.Whether she still can is uncertain. But one thing is clear: in the eyes of many voters, the only thing left is a direct apology.