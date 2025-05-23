Presidential hopefuls trade blows in fiery second televised debate on social issues
Published: 23 May. 2025, 21:08
Korea’s leading presidential candidates clashed Friday evening in a combative televised debate hosted by the National Election Commission, laying bare deep ideological divides and personal attacks as they addressed social issues and the future of the country.
Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate, opened the debate with a tribute to former President Roh Moo-hyun on the 16th anniversary of his death.
“President Roh was beloved by the people. He rejected authority and dreamed of a world where people truly lived,” Lee said in his one-minute opening statement. “But despite his dream of a society free from privilege and foul play, we continue to see abuses of power and violations of constitutional order. We must build a real democratic republic — a true Korea.”
Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party fired back, accusing Lee Jae-myung of political hypocrisy.
“A ‘true Korea’? Then was everything before a fake Korea?” Kim said. “How can someone who fakes being a prosecutor and a bachelor speak of a ‘true Korea’? Let’s use our precious votes to reject fakes and achieve just politics.”
Lee Jun-seok, the Reform Party candidate, invoked the legacy of Roh Moo-hyun with the late president’s defiant words: “I object.” He argued that the sentiment remains crucial in today’s political landscape. “This cry for justice is a spirit our society sorely needs,” he said.
He then turned his criticism toward Lee Jae-myung, accusing him of condescension toward voters.
“In a world where a candidate refers to voters who say his pseudo ‘hotel economics’ doesn't make sense as fools, we must ask: where is the real spirit of Roh Moo-hyun?” he said. “Roh humbled himself as a ‘fool,’ but he never insulted the people.”
Kwon Young-gook of the Korean Democratic Labor Party directed his ire at the ruling party and former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
“Yoon, who should be in prison, watches election conspiracy documentaries at a theater while strolling the streets,” he said. “And Kim Moon-soo is siding with him, saying, ‘Isn’t it good to meet a lot of people?’ It’s outrageous.”
“In a society torn apart by corruption and lies, how can anyone speak of unity?” Kwon added. “We must imprison Yoon immediately. I will dismantle inequality and discrimination to build a world where everyone lives with dignity.”
The debate, which lasted until 10 p.m., highlighted the sharp rifts and personal animosities among the four candidates as they sought to shape Korea’s future while invoking the nation’s contentious political past.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
