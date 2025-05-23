Defense Ministry responds to foreign media claims that U.S. Forces Korea withdrawal is under consideration
Published: 23 May. 2025, 14:26
South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said Friday that there have been "no discussions whatsoever between South Korea and the United States regarding the withdrawal of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK)."
The statement came in response to a foreign media report claiming that the U.S. administration is reviewing a plan to pull out thousands of troops from South Korea.
"USFK has been a key element of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, maintaining a strong combined defense posture alongside our military to deter North Korean aggression and provocations, thereby contributing to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," said the ministry.
"We will continue close cooperation with the United States to advance in that direction."
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday that the Trump administration is reviewing a plan to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops from South Korea, citing defense officials.
The U.S. Department of Defense is considering relocating approximately 4,500 out of the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops currently stationed in South Korea to other bases in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam, according to the report,
However, WSJ noted that this proposal is only one of several ideas being discussed by senior officials and seemingly has not been presented to President Donald Trump. A Pentagon spokesman said there were “no policy announcements to make” when asked about the discussion of a troop drawdown, according to WSJ.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)