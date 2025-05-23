 Pentagon and USFK deny report on U.S. troop withdrawal from Korea
Published: 23 May. 2025, 21:13
Apache helicopters are tethered at Camp Humphreys, a U.S. military base in Paengseong-eup, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on May 23. [NEWS1]

The U.S. Department of Defense and United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Friday both denied a report by The Wall Street Journal that claimed the Trump administration is considering withdrawing about 4,500 troops from Korea.
 
Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson and senior adviser, said the reports on the drawdown was “not true” in a statement to Yonhap News Agency.  
 

“Reports that the Department of Defense will reduce U.S. troops in the Republic of Korea [ROK] are not true,” Parnell said.
 
"The U.S. remains firmly committed to the defense of the ROK and we look forward to working with the incoming government officials to maintain and strengthen our iron clad alliance,” he added.
 
The USFK echoed this position in a statement the same day.
 
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing U.S. defense officials, that the Trump administration is reviewing a plan to relocate about 4,500 troops currently stationed in Korea to other areas in the Indo-Pacific region, including Guam.
 
Korea’s Ministry of National Defense responded by saying there have been “no discussions whatsoever between the ROK and the United States regarding the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Korea.”
 
Approximately 28,500 American troops are currently stationed in Korea.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
