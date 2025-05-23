USFK dismisses report claiming Pentagon will pull 4,500 troops from Korea
Published: 23 May. 2025, 19:31 Updated: 23 May. 2025, 21:06
KIM JU-YEON
The United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Friday dismissed a media report's claims that the U.S. administration will pull out thousands of troops from Korea, according to Yonhap.
The dismissal comes on the heels of Korea's Ministry of National Defense's statement made the same day that there have been "no discussions whatsoever between South Korea and the United States regarding the withdrawal of USFK."
The Wall Street Journal had reported Thursday that the U.S. Department of Defense is reviewing a plan to relocate 4,500 U.S. troops stationed in Korea to other bases in the Indo-Pacific, citing defense officials.
