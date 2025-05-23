 USFK dismisses report claiming Pentagon will pull 4,500 troops from Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

USFK dismisses report claiming Pentagon will pull 4,500 troops from Korea

Published: 23 May. 2025, 19:31 Updated: 23 May. 2025, 21:06
U.S. military vehicles are parked at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on May 23. [YONHAP]

U.S. military vehicles are parked at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on May 23. [YONHAP]

 
The United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Friday dismissed a media report's claims that the U.S. administration will pull out thousands of troops from Korea, according to Yonhap.
 
The dismissal comes on the heels of Korea's Ministry of National Defense's statement made the same day that there have been "no discussions whatsoever between South Korea and the United States regarding the withdrawal of USFK."
 
The Wall Street Journal had reported Thursday that the U.S. Department of Defense is reviewing a plan to relocate 4,500 U.S. troops stationed in Korea to other bases in the Indo-Pacific, citing defense officials.
 

Related Article


BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Korea ROK

More in Defense

USFK dismisses report claiming Pentagon will pull 4,500 troops from Korea

‘No discussions whatsoever,’ says Defense Ministry in response to U.S. Forces Korea withdrawal claims

Pentagon eyes withdrawing 4,500 troops from Korea, Wall Street Journal reports

'Battle station confirmed': If North Korea attacks, this squadron can respond in two minutes

Warsaw war games

Related Stories

Koreans hold positive view of U.S., Biden, poll shows

Korean, U.S., Japanese envoys to meet in Tokyo to discuss North

Shin Sung-rok marks almost two decades in the industry with his most memorable role

Reinforcing the alliance

Police investigate Balaan CEO for fraud
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)