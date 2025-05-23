China ups Yellow Sea contest by declaring three no-sail zones in PMZ
Published: 23 May. 2025, 19:32
China declared three no-sail zones within the Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) in the Yellow Sea, sparking concerns in Seoul over a potential expansion of Chinese military activity in disputed maritime territory.
The announcement, confirmed by the Korean government on Friday, comes just months after Beijing installed unverified structures in the PMZ — a contested area where the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of Korea and China overlap. The move, officials warn, could signal a strategic shift by China to consolidate its maritime presence through regular military drills.
According to Newsweek on Thursday, the Lianyungang branch of China’s Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) announced that the no-sail zones would be in effect from Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The maps released by the MSA show parts of the zones overlapping with Korea’s EEZ.
A Korean government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Friday that the no-sail declaration was “believed to be for military training purposes,” noting that such maritime restrictions are typically tied to defense exercises.
This is not China’s first military activity in the PMZ, Korean defense authorities noted. However, officials worry that China’s repeated moves — including its controversial installation of metallic structures it claimed were for salmon farming — may be part of a broader effort to solidify territorial claims ahead of a formal maritime boundary agreement.
The PMZ remains legally unresolved, as the maritime boundary between Korea and China has yet to be finalized. Under the terms of the PMZ, both countries are expected to refrain from unilateral actions such as resource development or the installation of non-fishing-related facilities.
Beijing’s previous deployment of what it described as “auxiliary management facilities” in the area drew diplomatic criticism. Some of the structures resemble offshore oil rigs, raising further suspicion about their intended purpose.
Still, Korea’s Navy has also conducted exercises in the PMZ. A military spokesperson emphasized that such activities are legally permissible, as the PMZ lies beyond both nations’ territorial waters. “Training in international waters is standard practice for our military,” the spokesperson said.
BY PARK HYUN-JU,LEE YU-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
