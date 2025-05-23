Kazakhstan's embassy holds 'AIFC Connect' business event, Korea praised as 'key partner'
Published: 23 May. 2025, 14:30
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Seoul Nurgali Arystanov noted that Korea is one of his country’s “key partners,” adding that Korea is the "third largest investor" in his nation. The direct Korean investment in Kazakhstan has surpassed $10.8 billion in the last two decades.
The Astana International Financial Centre offers "advanced intellectual property protection" for the industrial and financial sectors as well as for creative industries, according to a press release from the embassy.
The event on Wednesday was attended by more than 50 Korean corporate representatives, especially from music and filmmaking sectors. The embassy said that a total of 18 companies with Korean capital have been registered at the Astana International Financial Centre since its establishment in 2018.
The center has attracted more than $14.7 billion to the Kazakh economy through participation of U.S., British, China, Turkish, Singaporean and Korean companies. The previous "AIFC Connect" events were held in Singapore in 2023 and in London and Dubai last year.
