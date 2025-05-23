 Kazakhstan's embassy holds 'AIFC Connect' business event, Korea praised as 'key partner'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Kazakhstan's embassy holds 'AIFC Connect' business event, Korea praised as 'key partner'

Published: 23 May. 2025, 14:30
Kazakhstan Ambassador to Seoul Nurgali Arystanov speaks to promote the Astana International Financial Centre during a business event held in central Seoul on May 21. [THE EMBASSY OF KAZAKHSTAN]

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Seoul Nurgali Arystanov speaks to promote the Astana International Financial Centre during a business event held in central Seoul on May 21. [THE EMBASSY OF KAZAKHSTAN]

Kazakhstan's embassy in Seoul on Wednesday hosted a business event, called "AIFC Connect," in central Seoul to invite Korean companies and investors to the Astana International Financial Centre in their capital city. 
 
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Seoul Nurgali Arystanov noted that Korea is one of his country’s “key partners,” adding that Korea is the "third largest investor" in his nation. The direct Korean investment in Kazakhstan has surpassed $10.8 billion in the last two decades.
 
The Astana International Financial Centre offers "advanced intellectual property protection" for the industrial and financial sectors as well as for creative industries, according to a press release from the embassy.
 
The event on Wednesday was attended by more than 50 Korean corporate representatives, especially from music and filmmaking sectors. The embassy said that a total of 18 companies with Korean capital have been registered at the Astana International Financial Centre since its establishment in 2018.
 
The center has attracted more than $14.7 billion to the Kazakh economy through participation of U.S., British, China, Turkish, Singaporean and Korean companies. The previous "AIFC Connect" events were held in Singapore in 2023 and in London and Dubai last year.  

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre

More in Diplomacy

Kazakhstan's embassy holds 'AIFC Connect' business event, Korea praised as 'key partner'

Korea expresses concern over deaths of Israeli embassy employees in Washington

Turkish Embassy opens renovated Ankara House in Seoul

Oman's embassy in Seoul commemorates diplomatic ties with Korea at tree planting event

Korea, U.S. kick off new round of trade talks in Washington

Related Stories

Korea, Kazakhstan to boost cooperation on key minerals, infra projects

Korea and Kazakhstan in talks over memorial for independence fighter

Kazakhstan is ready to move beyond recent turmoil: Envoy

One of two Kazakhstani fugitives caught after fleeing Incheon airport

Second Kazakhstani airport runner turns himself in
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)