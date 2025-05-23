[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Four of Jeju Island's hottest ecotourism spots
Published: 23 May. 2025, 15:36 Updated: 23 May. 2025, 15:51
-
- KIM DONG-EUN
- [email protected]
Officially known as Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, Jeju is the top destination for both tourists and locals looking for a getaway in Korea.
This year, Jeju is the host of the World Environment Day event, which has been held annually on June 5 since 1973. To add more spirit to the festivity, the Korea JoongAng Daily has rounded up four lesser-known ecotourism spots on the island. These hidden spots might not be on your typical itinerary, but the chances are that you’ve seen them featured on television series without realizing it.
If you would like to explore greener yet lesser-known spots of the island, here are the four unique space in Jeju to check out.
Jeju Stone Park
제주 돌문화공원
Jeju Stone Park in Jeju City is a man-made park spanning nearly 74,131 acres, filled with stone sculptures. Dolhareubang, a type of stone statue commonly found throughout Jeju, is found here and there in the park, alongside other stone sculptures, a folk village, a stonewall-embroidered walking trail and a museum.
A myth surrounding the park goes that Seolmundae Halmang, Jeju's grandmother deity, accidentally fell into a large pot while cooking soup for her 500 sons. Different interpretations of this myth exist, but one of them is that her sons, who were generals, mourned her death and eventually turned into stone formations — which are now lined up along the park's walking trail.
The park was also featured in a scene from the award-winning Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” in the 10th episode where young Ae-sun, played by actor Kim Tae-yeon, is almost kidnapped by a suspicious lady before getting saved by her mother, Gwang-rye. The stone walls that appeared in the scene were from the third course of the stone park, the Jeju Traditional Village with Thatched Roof Houses. The course is the last of the three courses offered at the stone park, the first course encircling a large pond and a daisy flower bed and the second spanning a forest trail with a stone culture museum.
@jejustonepark
2023 Namjo-ro Jocheon-eup, Jeju City, Jeju
(제주시 조천읍 남조로 2023)
Operating hours: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. (Closed on Mondays)
Admission fee: 5,000 won ($3.62) for adults, 3,500 won for adolescents and free for children up to 12 years old
Phone number: 064-710-7764
Website: https://www.jeju.go.kr/jejustonepark/
Jeju World Natural Heritage Center
제주 세계자연유산센터
If you feel like you have space for an educational session among the busy itinerary, stop by the Jeju World Natural Heritage Center in the volcanic cone Geomun Oreum. The center features exhibition zones for visitors to experience and learn about different ecosystems of Jeju's volcanic environment, including a 4D video room and a lava cave zone.
Located in the Geomun Oreum — oreum being the word from Jeju's dialect for volcanic cones — the center's back trail connects to the path that heads to Geomun Oreum's peak. Also referred to as the Geomun Oreum Lava Tube System, the area is a Unesco World Heritage site, designated in 2007.
The trail promises a refreshing view once you reach the top. If you want to take on the Geomun Oreum trail, make sure to complete the online reservation through the official website, as the trail closes around 1 p.m. and allows up to 450 visitors per day for the tour.
@jeju_unesco
569-36 Seongyo-ro Jocheon-eup, Jeju City, Jeju
(제주시 조천읍 선교로 569-36)
Operating hours: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. (Geomun Oreum trail closes at 1 p.m.)
Admission fee: 3,000 won for adults
Phone number: 064-710-8980
Website: https://www.jeju.go.kr/wnhcenter/index.htm
Hwasun Gotjawal
화순곶자왈
Gotjawal, a Jeju dialect referring to a dense forest grown on the land formed by volcanic activity, is easily among the top visit spots of Jeju if you seek a nature-friendly experience. Hwasun Gotjawal in Seogwipo City is one of them, especially given that it is home to a nearby walking trail.
The shortest route lasts about half an hour, the 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) course of the forest trail leading the visitors through dense greenery, with trees, vines and stones filling the space. However, those who wish to indulge longer in space surrounded by nature can choose to take the longer forest circular trail that spans over two kilometers and take as long as 90 minutes. The wooden deck path appears here and there, but the trail mostly consists of a typical hiking trail, unpaved and similar to regular mountain paths.
151 Hwasunseodong-ro Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo City, Jeju
(제주 서귀포시 안덕면 화순서동로 151)
9.81 Park
9.81파크
Had enough walking and craving a thrilling experience on wheels? Head over to Aewol-eup for an exciting downhill ride at 9.81 park. 9.81 Park in Jeju City is a theme park known for its motorless go-carts, promoting an environmentally friendly ride in nature. Racing around the track at the top speed of 60 kilometers per hour (37 miles per hour) in the carts, which use the power of gravity for propulsion, drivers can appreciate the view of nearby Mount Halla and the Jeju Sea.
There are three types of vehicles and four course options, tailored to different body sizes, age groups, and difficulty levels. For the advanced level courses, a valid driver's license is required for safety reasons.
The motorless go-carts, however, are not the only outdoor activity offered at 9.81 Park, as there is also the Heal Swing, an extreme swing that spins 360 degrees, which is called a “sky swing” in Korean. The indoor space also offers tech-based entertainment, like META 981, a VR game that simulates the outdoor motorless ride game, or Pro Arena, an indoor laser tag survival battlefield.
@9.81park
880-24 Cheondeok-ro Aewol-eup, Jeju City, Jeju
(제주시 애월읍 천덕로 880-24)
Operating hours: 9 a.m. — 6:20 p.m.
Admission fee: Master Challenge Survival package, 49,500 won, 981 full package, 52,500 won
Phone number: 1833-9810
Website: https://981park.com/?lang=en
BY KIM DONG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)