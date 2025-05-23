North downplays damage during destroyer launch but calls incident 'unpardonable'
Published: 23 May. 2025, 11:32
North Korea downplayed the damage to a new 5,000-ton-class destroyer that capsized during a launch earlier this week, but vowed to hold those responsible accountable, calling the incident “unpardonable.”
According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), an investigation team made up of prosecutors and maritime experts, launched a full-scale probe into the serious accident that occurred on Wednesday at the Chongjin Shipyard. The report was published on Friday.
“Detailed underwater and internal inspection of the warship confirmed that, unlike the initial announcement, there were no holes made at the warship's bottom, the hull starboard was scratched and a certain amount of seawater flowed into the stern section through the rescue channel,” the KCNA reported.
“Experts estimated that it will take two or three days to keep the balance of the warship by pumping up the seawater from the flooded chamber and making the bow leave the slipway and 10-odd days to restore the warship's side.”
After receiving the report, the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party said the extent of the damage “is not serious,” but still ordered an inquiry into the root causes of the accident, “which should never occur and could not be tolerated and those responsible for it.”
“No matter how good the state of the warship is, the fact that the accident is an unpardonable criminal act remains unchanged, and those responsible for it can never evade their responsibility for the crime,” the KCNA continued.
The commission added that labeling the incident a serious affair was not due to physical damage or financial loss but rather aimed at delivering a stern warning against the “incautiousness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricist attitude prevailing in any field.”
On Thursday, North Korean authorities disclosed that a newly built 5,000-ton destroyer slid into the sea stern-first during a sideways launch at Chongjin Shipyard after an imbalance occurred between the bow and stern.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un condemned the mishap as a grave and unforgivable accident and ordered a thorough investigation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
