10 ways to campaign for the presidency in Korea
Published: 23 May. 2025, 07:00
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A group of supporters dressed in blue cheers for Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung as a campaign official rallies support through a loudspeaker from a truck featuring the presidential front-runner's photo near Isu Station in southern Seoul.
Just a few dozen steps away, campaigners of People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, wearing red jackets and hats, chant his name repeatedly as commuters emerge from Exit 14 of Isu Station in Dongjak District on Tuesday.
Official campaigning for the June 3 presidential election began last week, with candidates adopting both traditional and new strategies to promote themselves.
On May 12, the DP's Lee launched his campaign at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul — the very place where he once called for the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol alongside other protesters. The PPP's Kim on the same day kicked off his bid at a wholesale market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, promoting his campaign slogan to become “the president of the market, the livelihood and the economy.”
Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok took a different approach, beginning his campaign at the national industrial complex in Yeosu, South Jeolla, which is a DP stronghold, signaling a break from traditional conservative strategies.
Winning over voters across diverse age groups and backgrounds is no easy task. Candidates have 22 days until June 2 to campaign, provided they abide by the Public Official Election Act.
Here’s how Korea’s presidential hopefuls are campaigning and how campaigns have traditionally worked.
Campaign offices
A presidential run typically begins with the establishment of a campaign office. Clues about where candidates are scouting or setting up headquarters are often among the first signs of an impending candidacy.
Yeouido, in western Seoul, home to the National Assembly, is the conventional location for presidential campaign offices. Both the DP’s Lee and the PPP’s Kim have followed this tradition, stationing their teams in Yeouido — Lee in Yongsan Building and Kim in Daeha Building — each historically associated with the liberal and conservative camps, respectively. These offices house campaign staff and also serve as venues for press briefings.
Breaking from tradition, the Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok opened his campaign office near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul. To appeal to young voters, he chose the high-foot-traffic area, saying he won’t rely on long-held “political customs or feng shui.” His office is designed to be open and approachable, offering free coffee to all visitors.
Campaign trucks
Throughout the campaign period, trucks transformed into mobile stages are a common sight. These vehicles feature campaigners — dressed in color-coded uniforms that represent each party — dancing, singing and urging passersby to support their candidate. DP supporters wear blue, PPP supporters wear red and Reform Party supporters wear orange.
Candidates also use these trucks as platforms for speeches during regional visits. Under the law, public speeches — by candidates and camp officials — are permitted from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with sound amplification allowed until 9 p.m. Silent videos may play until 11 p.m.
Due to heightened security concerns, the DP’s Lee began campaigning from behind bulletproof glass starting Monday. He is also wearing a bulletproof vest during official appearances, due to ongoing threats to his safety. In January last year, a man posing as a supporter stabbed Lee in the neck during his visit to Busan.
Election songs
Catchy, upbeat campaign songs, often rewrites of familiar tunes featuring the candidate’s name, are another staple. These songs play on campaign trucks or accompany choreographed dances by campaigners.
The DP’s Lee is using 18 songs, including three newly composed tracks, according to his camp. His playlist includes Lee Moon-sae’s “Red Sunset Glow” (1988) and a number of trot songs to appeal to older voters.
The PPP’s Kim has adopted 13 songs, including “Catallena” (2014) by Orange Caramel, SS501’s “U R Man” (2008) and “Jin Jin Jin” (2020) by Young Tak, a trot favorite.
The Reform Party’s Lee is using Park Hyun-bin’s trot hit “So Hot!” (2011), famously used by former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo during the 2017 presidential race.
Candidate numbers
After official registration, candidates receive a number based on their party’s share of seats in the National Assembly. The DP’s Lee received No. 1, as the party holds the majority, or 171 of the 300 seats. The PPP’s Kim is No. 2 and the Reform Party’s Lee is No. 4. No. 3 remains vacant, as the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party did not field a candidate.
These numbers feature prominently in campaign materials, simplifying voter identification on ballots and in promotional content.
Traditional market visits
Visits to traditional markets are a well-worn campaign tactic, aimed at projecting a candidate’s relatability and concern for everyday livelihoods.
The PPP’s Kim launched his campaign at Garak Market in southern Seoul, where he met with merchants and pledged to boost consumer spending on May 12. He also joined them for sundaeguk, or Korean blood sausage soup.
The DP’s Lee toured markets in the Chungcheong region ahead of the official campaign from May 4 to 5, enjoying snacks like kimbap (seaweed rice rolls) and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) — a classic method for candidates to appear approachable and down-to-earth.
The Reform Party’s Lee has also visited markets, including in South Chungcheong and Daegu, but his campaign has largely focused on youth-oriented areas such as universities, Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul and Hongdae in western Seoul. On Saturday, he hosted a potluck picnic with university students at Gwangnaru Han River Park in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, where he discussed diplomacy and politics with them.
Greeting commuters
Candidates often greet commuters during rush hours to maximize contact with the public.
The PPP’s Kim has been active in this tactic, shaking hands with commuters — mostly office workers — at major subway stations. On Friday morning, he stood at Exit No. 1 of Pangyo Station in Gyeonggi and greeted passersby.
The DP’s Lee has avoided this tactic due to ongoing security threats, announcing that he will refrain from shaking hands during the campaign period.
Banners
Though Korea is typically filled with banners containing political messages, parties can only hang those promoting presidential candidates during the official campaign period. Party posters that do not support or oppose a specific runner are exempted, according to the Public Official Election Act.
Parties were required to remove all non-campaign banners by May 11, the day before official campaigning began. Presidential candidates have been hanging their banners across the country from May 12.
Color-coded items
Supporters wearing or carrying color-coded items representing their candidate’s party are a common sight on the campaign trail.
Pickets featuring the candidate’s photo, slogan and ballot number are frequently seen at rallies. Campaigners also wear sashes displaying the candidate’s name and number, along with matching jackets and hats in party colors.
Notably, blue balloons have begun appearing at campaign events for the DP’s Lee, serving both as a sign of support and as a protective measure to obstruct potential threats. Handheld mirrors and reflectors have also been spotted, reportedly used to reflect sunlight and possibly disrupt anyone attempting to target the candidate. These items have become more visible following continued reports of threats against the DP candidate.
Televised debates
Televised debates, organized by the National Election Commission under the Public Official Election Act, offer candidates a platform to present their pledges and challenge opponents.
Candidates representing parties with at least five National Assembly seats and parties that received at least 3 percent of the vote in the previous election, or those polling at an average of 5 percent or more are required to attend. While skipping a debate is not illegal for these mandated candidates, their absence is publicly disclosed, which can harm their public image.
The first debate, held Sunday, focused on economic policy. Two more are scheduled: one on Friday addressing social issues and another next Tuesday on politics.
Social media
Candidates are also leveraging social media to connect with voters, exemplified by Facebook posts uploaded by Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok after the first presidential debate on Sunday.
Both candidates have also been actively utilizing their YouTube channels. Ahead of the official campaign period, the Reform Party's Lee launched a project to interview 100 people from various professions, posting the videos to his channel and pledging to reflect their thoughts in his campaign promises. He also livestreams regularly and uploads vlogs from campaign stops, such as his visit to Chungnam National University.
The DP's Lee also uses his YouTube channel to livestream campaign events across different regions. On Tuesday, he even streamed a broadcast during his commute to a campaign site, interacting with overseas supporters on Zoom.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)