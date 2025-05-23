DP candidate Lee Jae-myung's lead narrows after first televised debate, poll suggests
Published: 23 May. 2025, 14:27
Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party (DP) remains the front-runner in the presidential race, but his lead over Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP) has narrowed significantly following the first televised debate, a new poll showed Friday. The second round of the debate is set to be televised live tonight.
Friday's poll showed that Lee Jae-myung garnered 45 percent support in a survey on preferred presidential candidates, followed by Kim with 36 percent and Lee Jun-seok of the splinter conservative Reform Party with 10 percent.
Gallup Korea conducted the survey from Tuesday to Thursday, polling 1,002 people aged 18 and older nationwide. The poll had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Compared to the previous poll by the same organization, Lee Jae-myung's support dropped by 6 percentage points, while Kim's rose by 7 percentage points and Lee Jun-seok's increased by 2 percentage points.
This survey was conducted after the first televised debate between presidential candidates on Sunday. Gallup analyzed that "former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s departure from the party and the first TV debate may have served as a turning point," adding that issues such as "hotel economy theory and coffee cost," "proposals for spouses to join debates," "suspicions surrounding Judge Ji Gui-yeon" and "unification of candidacies" became more prominent afterward.
Party support stood at 42 percent for the DP, 36 percent for the PPP, 6 percent for the Reform Party and 2 percent for the splinter liberal Rebuilding Korea Party. Around 13 percent of respondents identified as unaffiliated.
Support for the DP dropped by 6 percentage points, while support for the PPP rose by 6 percentage points compared to the previous survey.
The survey was conducted through interviews by pollsters using randomly generated mobile phone numbers. The response rate was 17.8 percent.
