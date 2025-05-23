 DP's Lee meets ex-President Moon as election looms
Published: 23 May. 2025, 17:32
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, right, shakes hands with former President Moon Jae-in during a memorial service marking the 16th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun in the rural village of Bongha in Gimhae, southeastern Korea, on May 23. [YONHAP]

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Friday he met with former President Moon Jae-in, with the presidential election just 11 days away.
 
The meeting between Lee and Moon came as they paid their respects at a memorial service marking the 16th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun in the rural village of Bongha, where Roh lived after his retirement.
 

It was the first time that the DP candidate met with Moon since Lee won the nomination.
 
During the meeting, Moon asked Lee to build a nation that respects the will of the people, the DP candidate told reporters.
 
They also raised concerns that the misuse of prosecutorial power played a significant role in deteriorating Korea's institutions and deepening social division over the past three years, according to Rep. Cho Seung-rae, the DP's senior spokesperson.

Yonhap
