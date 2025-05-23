High school boys' misogynistic signs draw backlash after going viral online
Published: 23 May. 2025, 13:06
A pair of high school boys in Anyang, Gyeonggi, kicked off their school sports day with handmade placards — but instead of rousing school spirit, their signs ignited nationwide outrage with misogynistic messages that quickly went viral.
The principal of the school issued an apology, calling the incident a case of “lacking sensitivity to human rights.”
On May 16, during a sports event at a high school in Anyang, two male students — both 17 years old — were photographed holding placards that read, “Women’s voices should not exceed 80 decibels” and “Women do not talk back to men.” The photo was later uploaded to social media.
The image quickly spread after other students, disturbed by the content, took screenshots and shared it online. As the post went viral, backlash followed and personal details about the two students were leaked as well.
In response, the school issued a statement under the principal’s name, expressing deep regret.
“We regard this incident as a serious issue that reveals discriminatory views on gender,” the statement read. “We pledge to handle this matter fairly and transparently from an educational standpoint, without attempting to minimize or conceal the situation.”
The school added that it is conducting a “thorough investigation” and that any disciplinary action will be decided in accordance with school regulations.
“This incident goes beyond mere misconduct and reveals a broader issue of insufficient human rights awareness,” the statement continued. “We are committed to ensuring that all students learn to respect others’ rights and develop mature civic consciousness and human rights sensitivity. We will also ensure that no student’s rights are violated or that they suffer undue psychological harm in the course of handling this matter.”
According to the school, it has already begun conducting human rights sensitivity education. The first session was held on Monday for both students and staff, followed by additional training last Wednesday and Thursday in coordination with the local education office.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)