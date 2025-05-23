Korea's Covid-19 infection levels remain stable despite rising cases in Hong Kong, Taiwan
While Covid-19 continues to spread in parts of the world including Hong Kong and Taiwan, Korea's infection levels remain stable with little week-to-week variation, according to health authorities.
“Given the typical seasonal pattern, there is potential for increased transmission of Covid-19 in Korea during the summer,” the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Friday. It urged the public to follow basic preventive measures, such as frequent handwashing, and called on high-risk groups to get vaccinated.
As of the 20th week of 2025, which is from May 11 to 17, 100 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19 across 221 monitored hospitals, down from the previous week. The weekly tally has fluctuated slightly in recent weeks — from 127 in week 17, 115 in week 18 and 146 in week 19 — but has remained largely consistent.
Though overall hospitalizations are stable, people aged 65 and older accounted for 59.3 percent of all Covid-19 inpatients — a total of 1,376 patients — underscoring the vulnerability of senior citizens.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 detection rate is once again climbing. According to the Korea Risk Information Surveillance System, or K-Riss, the detection rate rose to 8.6 percent in the 20th week, up from 2.8 percent the week before. The rate had previously been 13.1 percent in the 13th week.
Overseas, infection numbers are rising in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. Hong Kong reported 977 new cases in the 20th week — a slight decrease from 1,042 the week before, but still high compared to last summer’s peak. Severe cases, including fatalities, rose from 18 to 27.
Taiwan saw a sharp rise in medical visits for Covid-19, with 19,097 people seeking outpatient or emergency treatment — a 91.3 percent increase on week. In China, the Covid-19 positivity rate among patients with influenza-like illness continues to rise steadily.
The KDCA said it will continue to monitor both domestic and international trends closely. It reiterated its call for high-risk individuals to get vaccinated, noting that the inoculation campaign for those groups has been extended through June 30.
Eligible individuals include seniors aged 65 and older, people with weakened immune systems aged six months and above and residents of high-risk facilities. As of Tuesday, the vaccination rate among these groups stood at 47.4 percent.
“Travelers to countries experiencing outbreaks should strictly follow prevention guidelines, and anyone with symptoms upon arrival should report to a quarantine officer,” said KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee. “High-risk individuals should get vaccinated immediately.”
