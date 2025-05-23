Mr. Nah Band singer apologizes over sexual harassment claims
Published: 23 May. 2025, 15:40
Nah Sang-hyun, lead vocalist of the indie rock band Mr. Nah Band, admitted to and apologized for an allegation that he sexually harassed a woman during a drinking gathering several years ago.
“I sincerely apologize to anyone who may have felt uncomfortable or distressed because of my past behavior,” Nah wrote on social media platform X on Friday.
His apology came after an anonymous post surfaced on X, alleging that Nah touched a woman’s thigh while pretending to be drunk at social gatherings.
The poster said the post was based on both personal experience and stories shared by others, writing, “I'm writing vaguely to avoid identification. Since it happened in a private setting, there’s no evidence.”
Nah acknowledged the accusation and said he could not recall the details due to intoxication but admitted responsibility.
“I am deeply sorry that I caused harm and did not apologize at the time. I now express my regret, even if belatedly,” he said.
He added that he was called out for his drunk behavior three to four years ago and that he has since made efforts to reflect and change his actions.
“After being called out for my words and actions while drinking, I took time to reflect and sought help from those around me,” he wrote. “I will continue to work on myself and ensure that something like this never happens again. I again apologize to the person affected.”
Nah, a graduate of Seoul National University, formed Mr. Nah Band with drummer Kang Hyun-woong in 2014 after they met in a campus songwriting club. The group currently performs as a trio.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
