Name and shame: Police review plan to publicly identify fraud offenders
Published: 23 May. 2025, 11:56
Police are reviewing a plan to include fraud offenders among those subject to public identification.
Some argue that if implemented, the measure could help reduce fraud-related damage. However, critics say the identities of suspects and defendants whose guilt has not yet been confirmed should only be disclosed under strict conditions.
The National Police Agency accepted bids for a research project on a system for public disclosure of fraud offenders’ identities from May 15 to Monday, according to police on Thursday.
In the proposal request, police stated that “there is currently no system in place for disclosing the identities of suspects and perpetrators of fraud, which limits the effectiveness of policy goals such as crime prevention and raising public awareness.”
The research institution selected after a screening process will study the necessity and effectiveness of publicly identifying fraud offenders, as well as international examples. Police plan to use the findings to support their push for the enactment of the so-called Multiple Victim Fraud Prevention Act.
The disclosure of personal information is permitted to uphold the public’s right to know and to prevent crimes. It is currently allowed only for certain crimes, such as murder, sexual violence and drug offenses, but not for fraud.
For example, a 52-year-old mastermind surnamed Park, behind the infamous “Team Leader Kim Mi-young” voice phishing ring, which caused damage worth approximately 40 billion won ($29 million) in the 2010s, was arrested in 2021 but his identity was not made public.
Police launched the research initiative in response to the rising number of fraud cases each year.
Fraud cases rose from approximately 231,000 in 2017 to about 324,000 in 2023, an increase of 40 percent over 6 years, according to police statistics. In contrast, the fraud arrest rate dropped significantly from 79.4 percent in 2017 to 57 percent in 2023. Police attribute the decline to the decentralized structure of criminal organizations committing voice phishing and the fact that these groups often operate from overseas bases.
Some argue that since fraud causes significant harm to ordinary citizens, publicly disclosing the offender’s name and face could help prevent additional victims.
In February 2023, a petition was submitted to the National Assembly requesting the establishment of laws to allow such disclosures. However, it was automatically discarded for failing to reach the required 50,000 signatures.
That same year, a website was created to privately reveal the names and addresses of landlords and suspects involved in lease fraud cases, reflecting growing public frustration.
Taking this into account, police previously sought to legislate an act for fraud prevention during the 21st National Assembly. The bill included clauses allowing identity disclosure and undercover investigations.
However, it faced opposition over concerns of excessive human rights violations. As a result, police are now pushing for the Multiple Victim Fraud Prevention Act, which would apply only to scams such as voice phishing and fraudulent investment platforms that target a broad and unspecified group of people.
Some believe publicly identifying fraud offenders would significantly help prevent crimes.
“Victims often say they would not have been deceived if they had known the person was a fraudster,” said attorney Kim Tae-geun of law firm Yungpyoung, who represents victims of lease fraud. “Since fraud can be tantamount to murder without a weapon, we should allow identity disclosure for public interest if certain criteria are met.”
However, others emphasize the need for caution to avoid excessive infringement of human rights.
“Unlike crimes like murder, proving fraud can be more difficult,” said Jang Young-soo, a professor at Korea University School of Law. “Because there is a risk of human rights violations, we must take a cautious approach to expanding the scope of public identification.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
