 Police secure records from encrypted PSS phone server in martial law probe
Published: 23 May. 2025, 10:38
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol claps after a screening of the documentary film ″Election Fraud: A Work of God?″ at Megabox Dongdaemun in Seoul on May 21. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police have secured records from an encrypted phone server within the Presidential Security Service (PSS) for the first time since former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year.
 
“We have received the encrypted phone server records through voluntary submission in connection with allegations of obstruction of official duties by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, former Presidential Security Service Chief Park Jong-joon and Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon," the special investigation unit said Friday.
 

The police also stated that they have seized and received via voluntary submission the encrypted and work phones used by Yoon and others.
 
Earlier this month, police and the PSS jointly conducted a forensic investigation and successfully recovered a substantial portion of the encrypted phone server records. According to reports, the recovered server records contain logs of encrypted phone calls and text message exchanges between Yoon and Kim.
 
The service selectively submitted materials deemed relevant to the investigation. 
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
