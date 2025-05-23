 Sunfull Foundation founder speaks to international MBA students on convergence of AI, metaverse technologies
Sunfull Foundation founder speaks to international MBA students on convergence of AI, metaverse technologies

Published: 23 May. 2025, 14:17
Min Byoung-chul, center, and international students from Chung-Ang University's Graduate School of Business pose for a photograph on campus in southern Seoul on May 20. [SUNFULL FOUNDATION]

Min Byoung-chul, head of Sunfull Foundation, stressed the importance of "humanity growing alongside artificial intelligence" speaking to business students on the convergence of AI and metaverse technologies with career development at Chung-Ang University.
 
On Tuesday, Min, an endowed chair professor at the university, gave a special lecture to international students from Chung-Ang University’s Graduate School of Business on how to utilize technologies in their entrepreneurial experiences on its campus in southern Seoul, the school said Thursday. The lecture was titled, “Building the Future of Humanity with AI — AI X Metaverse: A New Frontier for Startup Innovation.”
 
“Now is the best time for humanity to grow alongside artificial intelligence based on creativity and empathy,” Min said, adding he hopes to "equip students with the competitiveness needed for employment at global firms or for launching their startups."
 
He focused on empowering "students to shape their futures by connecting cutting-edge technologies like AI and the metaverse with real-world applications."
 
Specifically, students gained hands-on experience using ChatGPT to devise startup ideas and explore how global tech companies innovate, according to a press release from Sunfull Foundation, the anti-cyberbullying organization that Min founded. 
 
Min is known as a pioneering English educator in Korea with his program “Min Byoung-chul’s Practical English” on MBC for 10 years from 1981, introducing conversational American English to Korean audiences.
 
Min, founder of nonprofit organization Sunfull Foundation, has promoted anti-cyberbullying campaigns to combat hate speech and malicious comments online. Since 2023, he has led “K-Respect” activism to make Korea a more inclusive society for foreigners. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
