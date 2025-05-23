 Unification Church leader banned from leaving country as gov't investigates bribery scandal
Unification Church leader banned from leaving country as gov't investigates bribery scandal

Published: 23 May. 2025, 09:28
Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja in 2017 [SEGYE ILBO]

A religious leader has been barred from leaving the country on suspicion of bribing former first lady Kim Keon Hee with luxury gifts.
 
Prosecutors investigating allegations that Jeon Seong-bae — a shamanic figure linked to allegations of political peddling by the former first lady — received luxury gifts intended for Kim have recently barred Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja from leaving the country, sources said Thursday.
 

Although Han has so far been treated as a witness, prosecutors are not ruling out the possibility of naming her a suspect as the investigation progresses, the JoongAng Ilbo reported Thursday.
 
The probe centers on suspicions that a senior official of the Unification Church, or the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, surnamed Yoon, gave Jeon luxury items in 2022 — including a diamond necklace and Chanel handbag worth a combined 60 million won ($43,000) — allegedly as gifts for Kim.
 
Prosecutors are examining whether these items were offered in exchange for favors related to church interests. Authorities are also investigating whether the Unification Church leadership, including Han, was behind Yoon’s alleged lobbying efforts.
 
The church has denied any organizational involvement, distancing itself from Yoon’s actions.
 
In a recent statement, the Unification Church said the allegations pertain to “the private motivations and actions of one of the many individuals who have been affiliated with the organization,” and that they “bear no connection to the global mission” of the church.
 
The group also expressed “strong regret” over what it described as attempts to exploit its spiritual authority for “secular political purposes amid ongoing domestic and international turmoil.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
