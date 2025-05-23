Winner's Mino referred to prosecutors over alleged military service violations
Published: 23 May. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 23 May. 2025, 17:49
Song Min-ho, 32, a member of K-pop boy band Winner, has been referred to the prosecution on charges of violating the Military Service Act over allegations of negligent service during his time as a public service worker.
The Mapo Police Precinct said Friday that Song was sent to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office without detention on Thursday for alleged violations of the Military Service Act, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Song is suspected of breaching service regulations between March and December 2023 while serving as a public service worker at a facility in Mapo District, western Seoul. He allegedly failed to report for work and reportedly left his post without authorization or justifiable reasons.
Police began investigating Song after receiving a referral from the Military Manpower Administration in December last year. During the investigation, Song reportedly admitted to most of the allegations, including leaving his workplace during duty hours.
Meanwhile, his agency, YG Entertainment, decided to proceed with Winner's concert without Song.
“We are planning to hold a Winner concert this July for the first time in about 3 years and 3 months,” YG said on May 7. “This performance will feature Kang Seung-yoon, Kim Jin-woo and Lee Seung-hoon on stage.”
The concert is Winner’s first since April 2022. The group entered a hiatus in 2023 after Song and Kang began their military service, with Song serving as a public service worker and Kang enlisting in the Army.
“In response to the long-standing support of fans who have been waiting for Winner’s return, and out of respect for the members’ strong desire to meet their fans, we have decided to proceed with the concert as planned,” said YG.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
