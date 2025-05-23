People Power Party torn by infighting over merger talks

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The People Power Party (PPP) faces internal strife as negotiations over a potential merger between its presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok have erupted into controversy over alleged power-sharing deals.The turmoil began with a claim from Lee’s camp. Lee Dong-hoon, the Reform Party’s chief spokesperson, alleged that a pro-Yoon figure from the PPP offered the party leadership to Lee in exchange for merging candidacies. The accusation triggered a public response from former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, who wrote on Facebook that “Pro-Yoon figures still mistakenly believe the PPP belongs to Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon Hee.”The tension escalated further when lawmaker Na Kyung-won criticized Han for staying passive during the campaign. She warned that he risked becoming “a Trojan horse for Lee Jae-myung,” the Democratic Party’s candidate.Although the PPP claims to be pursuing conservative unity to close the polling gap with Lee Jae-myung, the party appears more entangled in internal power struggles than focused on voter outreach. Every mention of party leadership sparks fresh infighting, undermining any momentum for a merger.Meanwhile, Lee Jun-seok has drawn a clear line. On social media, he said he had blocked incoming calls after “too many people talked about political engineering.” He reinforced his stance during a press conference on May 21, flatly stating, “There will be no merger.”Kim Moon-soo, the PPP candidate, bears responsibility for the stalemate. With this snap election triggered by the martial law crisis, reaching moderate voters should be the party’s top priority. Yet Kim responded passively when asked about former President Yoon Suk Yeol watching a conspiracy film promoting election fraud claims. “It’s good that he’s watching movies and meeting people,” he said — comments that undercut the party’s attempt to distance itself from Yoon, who has already left the PPP.Failing to resolve the “Yoon Suk Yeol risk” has stalled the PPP’s efforts to broaden its support. As election day nears, the pool of undecided voters is shrinking, but few are moving toward the PPP. According to Gallup Korea, support for Lee Jae-myung has risen by 13 percentage points in the past month, while Kim Moon-soo has gained only 2 points (JoongAng Ilbo, May 22). Even a significant shift among undecided voters may not be enough for Kim to catch up.Lee Jae-myung has embroidered asymbol on his left sleeve, appealing to conservatives as well. Meanwhile, the PPP spends its time bickering.Kim’s policy pledges, including reducing the National Assembly by 10 percent, appointing a special inspector recommended by the opposition and banning parachute appointments in public institutions, could resonate with the public. However, in a party that is more focused on post-election leadership, those policies are being overshadowed.If the PPP believes it can win moderate voters while clinging to pro-Yoon allegiances, it is sorely mistaken.