NC Dinos to return to Changwon NC Park for home games next week

The Korean baseball club NC Dinos will return to Changwon NC Park for home games next Friday, starting with their matchup against the Hanwha Eagles, after temporarily relocating due to safety concerns stemming from a deadly accident at the stadium in March."We have decided to host the home game against Hanwha at Changwon NC Park on May 30," the Dinos said Friday. "Although we had initially agreed with the city of Ulsan to use Ulsan Munsu Baseball Stadium until the end of June, we made this decision after comprehensively considering the local economy, KBO League fans and team operations."The Dinos have been unable to use their home stadium in Changwon since a tragic accident occurred there in late March, when a piece of an aluminum structure fell and killed a fan. The accident prompted ongoing safety inspections at the stadium.The club designated Ulsan Munsu Baseball Stadium as their temporary home on May 8 and began hosting games there on May 17 against the Kiwoom Heroes."I once again express my deepest condolences to the individual who lost their life in this accident, and I sincerely apologize to the bereaved family and those who were injured," Dinos CEO Lee Jin-man said. "We will work closely with the Changwon city government and the Changwon Facilities Corporation to ensure the ballpark is safe for citizens and fans."The KBO approved the Dinos' request to return to Changwon NC Park.KBO Commissioner Heo Koo-youn met Friday with acting Changwon Mayor Jang Geum-yong to discuss the matter.Heo emphasized the responsibility of local governments in operating professional baseball clubs and asked for active support from the Changwon city government to help fans enjoy games at the stadium, the KBO Office said.Yonhap