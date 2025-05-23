Fire breaks out at Hong Kong government headquarters
Published: 23 May. 2025, 16:48
The incident occurred around 12 p.m. Police received a report that a computer had caught fire in the west wing of the Central Government Complex, RTHK said. The building is located near the city's financial district.
Police suspect that the incident was due to an issue with the electrical wiring, though no further details were provided.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
