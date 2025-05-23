Trump administration revokes Harvard's international student hosting rights, affecting 432 Koreans
Published: 23 May. 2025, 14:53
The Trump administration on Thursday revoked Harvard University’s ability to host international students, putting more than 6,700 non-U.S. students — including 432 from Korea — at risk of losing their legal status to stay in the country if they do not transfer to another institution.
The move came a day after the killing of two Israeli embassy staff members, prompting analysts to say the administration is ramping up its campaign against antisemitism on college campuses.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Harvard failed to comply with federal education directives aimed at curbing antisemitism.
Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, posted on X that Harvard lost its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), a requirement for schools that enroll international students, as a “result of their failure to adhere to the law.”
The department stated that Harvard is now barred from accepting new foreign students and that current international students must transfer to maintain their legal status in the United States.
DHS said Harvard permitted “anti-American, pro-terrorist” students to harass Jewish students and disrupt learning, and claimed — without presenting evidence — that many of those responsible were foreign nationals.
Harvard rejects policy demands
Previously, the Trump administration had demanded that Harvard adopt new campus policies, including changes to governance, admissions and hiring practices. Harvard declined, saying the demands infringed on academic freedom. The administration responded by suspending more than $2.7 billion in federal funding, citing the school’s “continued failure to address anti-Semitic harassment and race discrimination.”
The SEVP revocation marks a sharp escalation. In effect, the government stripped Harvard of its ability to issue the visa documents international students need to study in the United States.
Alan Garber, Harvard’s president, who is Jewish, reiterated the school’s position, saying the federal demands compromise academic independence.
Korean students among thousands affected
International students comprise 27 percent of Harvard’s student body, totaling 6,793 students. Of those, 432, or 5 percent, are Korean. Unless they transfer to another SEVP-certified institution, they could face the loss of their visa status and be forced to halt their studies.
The administration has said it will not reinstate Harvard’s SEVP certification unless the university turns over data on its foreign students within 72 hours. Noem emphasized that admitting international students is a “privilege, not a right,” and accused Harvard of exploiting their tuition dollars to build its endowment.
Financial pressure
Following the loss of federal funding, Harvard had suspended some research programs and halted new hiring to manage a growing financial strain.
The inability to enroll foreign students — who pay higher tuition on average — is expected to further squeeze the university’s revenue.
Tuition is the primary source of revenue for universities. The Trump administration’s move to block Harvard from enrolling international students following the suspension of federal funding is widely seen as an attempt to cut off the school’s financial lifeline.
In a public statement, Harvard said the decision “threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country,” and reaffirmed its commitment to hosting students and scholars from more than 140 countries.
Legal pushback
A federal court in Northern California on Friday temporarily blocked the administration from enforcing its visa cancellations. The ruling prohibits U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from unilaterally deleting student records from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) until ongoing lawsuits are resolved.
The preceding judge ruled that the Trump administration “likely exceeded their authority and acted arbitrarily and capriciously,” the Washington Post reported.
Typically, universities manage SEVIS records. However, ICE reportedly erased the records of thousands of students without institutional input. At least 200 students have obtained emergency court orders preventing deportation.
The court said ICE’s actions likely overstepped its authority and issued a nationwide injunction, preventing the federal government from revoking visas or detaining students while the case proceeds.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)