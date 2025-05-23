More in World

Trump administration revokes Harvard's international student hosting rights, affecting 432 Koreans

Rapper Kid Cudi says his car was set on fire weeks after Sean 'Diddy' Combs broke into his home

Court papers say suspect in embassy killings declared 'I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza'

Trump administration blocks Harvard's ability to enroll international students

Korea expresses concern over deaths of Israeli embassy employees in Washington