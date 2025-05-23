Vietnam acts to block messaging app Telegram, government document seen by Reuters shows

Vietnam's technology ministry has instructed telecommunication service providers to block the messaging app Telegram for not cooperating in combating alleged crimes committed by its users, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.The document, dated Wednesday and signed by the deputy head of the telecom department at the technology ministry, ordered telecommunication companies to take measures to block Telegram and report on them to the ministry by June 2.The document said the ministry was acting on behalf of the country's cybersecurity department after police reported that 68 percent of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups in the country violated the law, citing fraud, drug trafficking and "cases suspected of being related to terrorism" among the illegal activities carried out through the app.Reuters