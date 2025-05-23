 Vietnam acts to block messaging app Telegram, government document seen by Reuters shows
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Vietnam acts to block messaging app Telegram, government document seen by Reuters shows

Published: 23 May. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 23 May. 2025, 17:36
Telegram's app logo is seen in this illustration taken in August 2024. [REUTERS]

Telegram's app logo is seen in this illustration taken in August 2024. [REUTERS]

 
Vietnam's technology ministry has instructed telecommunication service providers to block the messaging app Telegram for not cooperating in combating alleged crimes committed by its users, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.
 
The document, dated Wednesday and signed by the deputy head of the telecom department at the technology ministry, ordered telecommunication companies to take measures to block Telegram and report on them to the ministry by June 2.
 

Related Article

The document said the ministry was acting on behalf of the country's cybersecurity department after police reported that 68 percent of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups in the country violated the law, citing fraud, drug trafficking and "cases suspected of being related to terrorism" among the illegal activities carried out through the app. 
 
 

 

Reuters
tags Vietnam Telegram

More in World

From outlaw to icon: Bambi on trans survival, fame, JK Rowling and the fight that isn’t over

'Investment, not tariffs,' says Ishiba after telephone talks with Trump before 3rd round of talks

Apple offers additional trade-in discounts for new iPhones in China

Vietnam acts to block messaging app Telegram, government document seen by Reuters shows

Fire breaks out at Hong Kong government headquarters

Related Stories

Korea's media regulator partners with Telegram to stop illicit content distribution

Military blocks internal photo access after identifying 24 victims of 'deepfake' digital sex crimes

Police publish identity of man behind Telegram-based sex crime ring

Vietnam celebrates 50 years since war’s end with focus on peace

Vietnam to cut tariffs on several U.S. products
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)