[WHY] Lather up, folks: Koreans take washing one's hair to the max
Published: 24 May. 2025, 07:00
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Could it be that the secret to Koreans' glossy and voluminous hair lies not in some magic serum but in something as simple as washing it every day?
Surely, styling techniques and salon treatments would do their part, but one habit that goes unasked by most Koreans is washing their hair once, sometimes even twice, a day.
For those unfamiliar with the custom, daily hair-washing may seem like a chore — tedious, time-consuming and unnecessary. In many countries, it’s perfectly normal to wash your hair just twice a week, or even less. But in Korea, this seemingly excessive routine is part of everyday life, woven into cultural expectations, environmental realities and personal care rituals.
What makes this daily wash such an essential habit in Korea? And why do Koreans embrace it like clockwork?
Washing hair once a day is a must
In Korea, how often one should wash their hair is rarely questioned. If there are doubts, it would only be whether to wash it in the morning or before bed.
This cultural tendency is shown in a 2022 study by the hair device company Dyson.
According to the study, almost six out of ten Koreans, or 65 percent, reported washing their hair at least once daily, nearly double the global average of 38 percent.
Such frequent hair washing also prompted British hair care brand Dyson to roll out its Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x in Korea this May — ahead of any other market worldwide.
“Our decision to debut Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x in Korea first stems from the observation that Koreans wash their hair more frequently than anyone else, making them the ideal users to experience the full benefits of our latest device — especially its quick drying time and effortless styling,” a Dyson spokesperson said at the launch event held in Seongsu-dong earlier this month.
The domestic market size of dry shampoo, which is often used to absorb grease without a wash, also proves the point.
According to the U.S. market research firm Fact.MR, Korea's dry shampoo market is anticipated to register 2.4 percent annual growth on average from 2023 to 2033, compared to 5.1 percent globally. Korea's dry shampoo sales also fall short compared to Japan, as the neighboring country registered 4.9 percent.
Hygiene matters
But why do so many Koreans wash their hair daily with chemical products like shampoo? One major reason may be the need to wash off daily pollution.
“The air quality of Seoul is awful, especially during the fine dust and yellow dust seasons,” said Gong Ye-jin, an accountant in Seoul.
“It feels wrong not to wash my hair, knowing all those pollutants are stuck in it. Also, I’ve heard that leaving that pollution in your hair can eventually lead to hair loss or even baldness, so I’ve never really considered skipping a wash after coming home.”
Koreans widely believe Seoul, Korea’s most densely populated city, has poor air quality. Last winter, the capital city recorded the highest ultra-fine dust levels among Korea's 17 provinces and metropolitan cities, according to the Ministry of Environment’s annual fine dust report, which tracks data from December of the previous year to March — the peak season for fine dust pollution.
However, Seoul is not the only place affected by this problem, as air pollution is nationwide. In 2018, Korea ranked second among OECD member countries for the highest concentration of ultra-fine dust, according to Air Visual, a global air pollution monitoring institution.
Though the air quality has been improving over the years, according to the government, the fear of pollution affecting one’s hair health strongly lingers among Koreans.
“I feel that, nowadays, many of my customers are more sensitive to fine dust, making it a habit for them to wash their hair immediately after getting home,” said Suyeon, a hair stylist with nearly 20 years of experience in Gangnam District, southern Seoul — one of Korea’s most beauty-conscious areas.
The more stylish, the better
While rinsing off pollution may be a practical reason for daily hair washing, for many Koreans, maintaining clean and styled hair also ties into beauty standards and social expectations — factors that can directly impact one’s image.
“People expect me to look neat and clean, and I consider my hair a part of it,” Kim Jeong-eun, a Pilates instructor, said.
“I think of my hair as part of my business. Having worked in this field for nearly a decade, I’ve learned that my clients have certain expectations of my job — looking neat and polished. So if I don’t wash my hair and it looks greasy or unkempt, I feel like it reflects poorly on my professionalism.”
A survey by market research company Trend Monitor in 2024 reflected this cultural atmosphere: a total of seven out of ten, or 68.4 percent, of respondents said that Korean society often expects individuals to present themselves in a way that meets others’ expectations.
In Korean culture, appearance is also a form of respect for others, where showing courtesy and consideration plays a central role in social interactions. Many people view grooming, including washing one’s hair, as a way of showing that respect, especially when meeting others.
“To me, I simply believe it's a way of being respectful toward others,” Pilates instructor Kim said. “I meet many people due to my job, and I don’t want them to misinterpret my greasy hair as a sign of rudeness.”
For Koreans, hair is considered a visible and expressive part of personal appearance, playing a significant role in how they wish to present themselves. Dyson’s 2021 study showed that 84.5 percent of the respondents see “hair as an important factor for one’s overall style.” In other words, hairstyle is a major interest regardless of age and gender and styling one’s hair is a significant focus for Koreans, as it seems that hair is seen as a reflection of one’s identity.
“I think that many Koreans tend to believe that their hairstyle accounts for about 70 percent of their overall style,” hair stylist Suyeon said. “That’s why it seems common for them to wash and dry their hair every morning before work.”
Tailored for everyone
For some, hair care is not just about appearance, but also a deeply personal and healing ritual woven into their daily lives.
“I often look for new scents since I wash my hair every day,” Lee Eu-gene said. “Washing hair is like a healing ritual for me, especially when I wash it with a scent I love. It feels like a little treat at the end of the day.”
As Koreans' interests are not limited to facial beauty, the overall hair industry has emerged as a significant market, especially hair products and treatments tailored to each person’s needs.
The domestic hair care market was valued at around 1.5 trillion won in 2022, up 13 percent from five years prior, according to industry sources.
Additionally, experts see significant potential for growth in the market, predicting the market to reach $1.45 billion by 2032, according to a report by Spherical Insight.
With Koreans tending to wash their hair more frequently due to external factors like pollution, health concerns and social perception, the domestic hair care market is clearly following this trend, becoming more segmented for specific needs.
For instance, an insider at CJ Olive Young — one of Korea’s largest beauty retailers — explained that the company sources and introduces most of its product lines based on the assumption that Koreans wash their hair daily.
With that in mind, Olive Young has developed a wide range of products with increasingly specialized functions, from basic shampoos and conditioners to leave-in treatments, hair oils and even hair tonics, reflecting the growing segmentation of customer needs.
One example is the launch of the treecell’s day & night shampoo line, which was inspired by insights from a large-scale consumer survey revealing that Koreans’ shampoo routines often differ between morning and evening, depending on individual lifestyles and habits.
The insider also pointed out that anti-hair loss is a key focus in the current hair care market, as concerns about thinning hair have expanded to younger adults. This has led to a rise in products designed to fit seamlessly into daily routines, particularly in a country where frequent hair washing is already the norm.
“Koreans are super quick to pick up on trends, so there are more and more products that really zero in on people’s specific needs,” the Olive Young insider said, adding that the latest trend in Korea’s hair care market is scalp treatment.
“For example, when it comes to scalp care or hair loss products, you’ll see all kinds of options — like those with a cooling effect or ones that smell great while still being good for your scalp.”
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)